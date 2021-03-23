SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical tapes and bandages market size is expected to reach USD 14.44 billion by 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028 . The increasing number of accidents, the impact of COVID-19, and technological advancements are the key factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on product, the medical bandages segment held the largest share in 2020. The rising number of road accidents across the globe is the major factor propelling the segment growth

On the basis of application, the surgical wound segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of surgeries

By end use, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the increasing number of hospitals

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Medical Tapes, Medical Bandages), By Application (Surgical Wound, Ulcer), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-tapes-bandages-market

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) offer a variety of services, such as surgical care, diagnostics, and preventive procedures. Surgeries for pain management, urology, orthopedics, restorative, reconstructive, or alterative plastic surgeries and gastrointestinal (GI)-related surgeries are also performed in ambulatory surgery centers. Earlier, ASCs were only capable of performing GI-related minor surgeries, however, with an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures, services offered by ambulatory surgical centers expanded and grew exponentially. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) data records of 2016, there were 17.2 million hospital visits. These included invasive, therapeutic surgeries, and ambulatory surgeries. Around 9.94 million (57.8%) of these surgeries occurred in hospital-owned ambulatory surgery settings and the remaining 7.26 million surgeries (42.2%) were conducted in hospitals.