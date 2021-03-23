SphingoTec GmbH: New diagnostic tool for the management of patients with sepsis: Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3)

DPP3 has been shown to be a cardiac depression factor and a marker for refractory shock

DPP3 outperforms Lactate and Procalcitonin on the short-term prognosis in sepsis

Changes in the DPP3 levels indicate the worsening or improving of the patient's condition

DPP3 markedly guides intensivists in the management of septic patients

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

- Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") announced today the first published data (1) on the biomarker DPP3 that can predict the evolution of organ function and survival in septic patients. Measured on top of routinely used standard parameters, such as Lactate and Procalcitonin, DPP3 is an early indicator of short-term outcomes and patient severity. Sepsis is a medical emergency caused by a dysregulated host response to an infection, with mortality rates increasing rapidly for each hour that appropriate treatment is delayed (2). The rapid evolution of sepsis into its severe form, septic shock, raises the need for more precise and faster testing to support better clinical decision-making.DPP3 is an enzyme at the core of a newly discovered disease mechanism responsible for cardiovascular depression and short-term organ failure in critically ill patients. Although intracellular DPP3 is involved in normal metabolic processes (3), massive cell death leads to DPP3 release into the bloodstream. Circulating DPP3 inactivates Angiotensin II, a hormone regulating the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), which ultimately controls hemodynamics (4,5). Angiotensin II depletion leads to cardiovascular depression (6,7,9,10) and reduced vascular tone (6,8), a hemodynamic instability that quickly escalates in multiple organ failure. DPP3 was already shown to add value in various critical care settings such as cardiogenic shock (7,9) and burn shock (10).