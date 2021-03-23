Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 23 March 2021 at 11.00 a.m.



Marimekko’s financial statements for 2020 are published



Marimekko Corporation’s financial statements for 2020 have been published today. The publication includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the Board of Directors' report, the statement of non-financial information, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report for 2020.



Marimekko also publishes the financial statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The XBRL tags have been verified.

The publication in PDF format as well as the xHTML file of the financial statements are attached to this release. Both documents are also available on Marimekko’s website at company.marimekko.com. The printed financial statements will be available in week 15 at the latest, and the report can be ordered through Marimekko’s website.





MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Corporate Communications



Anna Tuominen

Tel. +358 40 5846944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com





DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media