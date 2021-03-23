 

Aurora Mobile Partners with Koolearn to Empower AI-driven Marketing and Enhance E-Learning for an Online Education Platform

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with leading online education company, Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (“Koolearn”) (1797.HK). Aurora Mobile will provide push notification services and smart operational analytics to help Koolearn use the latest AI-technology to empower its online education resources and provide high-quality services to millions of students.

Established in 2005, Koolearn is a leading online education service provider in China founded by the New Oriental Group (“New Oriental”). Koolearn is committed to its mission of empowering lifelong learning by leveraging its popular tutoring products and online technology, to break the limitations of time and physical classrooms by providing a better learning experience online. On March 28, 2019, Koolearn made history and became the first online education company to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). Going forward, Koolearn will continue to push forward its long-term development strategy and increase student enrollments nationwide by expanding into more areas. K-12 education will remain as Koolearn's strategic focus and long-term growth driver for the business.

Following measures taken during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and the government’s call to “suspend school but not learning”, the online education sector saw exponential growth in capital and attracted numerous companies into the market. This growth surge intensified competition among new and existing players which drove customer acquisition and growth rates to reach saturation. While there are still unmet consumer needs in the education industry, rising customer acquisition cost and unexplored consumer life cycles are some of the high-stakes problems that can be potentially unlocked by technology-driven digital transformation and upgrading of operations.

Through this partnership with Koolearn, Aurora Mobile will provide its artificial intelligence-based operational analytics and targeted push notification services to help Koolearn enhance its intelligent marketing capabilities while delivering a better tailored experience to all students. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technology and services it offers to leading online education service providers.

