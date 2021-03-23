SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blow molded plastics market size is anticipated to reach USD 98.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028. The global industry is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing product demand from various application industries. In the past few years, there has been a significant growth in technologies and equipment for manufacturing these plastics, which has enabled manufacturers to cater to specific requirements of several application industries, such as automotive, building & construction, packaging, and others.