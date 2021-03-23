 

Nexstim Plc Managers’ Transactions

Company announcement, Helsinki, 23 March 2021 at 11.30 am (EET)

Nexstim Plc: Managers’ Transactions

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces managers’ transactions as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holmberg Tomas
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nexstim Oyj
LEI: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27_20210322133508_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-22
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000480470
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 240,709 Unit price: .03 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 240,709 Volume weighted average price: .03 EUR

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
 +358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)                          
 +46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

