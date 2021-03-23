 

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S TREASURY SHARES

09:45 London, 11:45 Helsinki, 23 March 2021 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S TREASURY SHARES

Stock Exchange Release

On 29 May 2020 and on 12 March 2021, Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or the "Company") released information regarding directed share issues without consideration relating to acquiring additional ownership in certain South African mining assets.

Afarak has today executed the directed share issues relating to transaction and total of 7,088,608 treasury shares have been transferred in such a way that the shares are not anymore held by the Company or by its subsidiary.

After the execution, 6,073,991 treasury shares shall remain in the possession of Afarak, representing approximately 2.41 per cent of the total shares and votes of the Company.

Helsinki, March 23, 2021

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

