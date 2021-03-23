 

Business Reporter Internal side-gigs, horizontal career paths and a contingent talent network

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 11:00  |  31   |   |   

How can the agile methodology enable the post-Covid redeployment of talent?

London, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- So far, the agile methodology has been mostly applied to software development and organisational structures. The post-Covid recovery of the workforce, however, presents and excellent opportunity to apply the same principles to the sourcing of the workforce as well.

Instead of reinforcing rigid and siloed legacy structures, an agile sourcing of talent has mobility in its focal point. To find the right people for the roles of an agile project within the company, an internal talent marketplace needs to be established. It is a platform that ideally aligns employees' skillsets and development plans with the talent requirements of agile projects.

In an agile workforce frame-work there are no traditional vertical career paths, but rather, employees are recruited for so called internal side gigs, short-term roles falling outside their core competences that – with a bit of stretch and upskilling – they can fill.

In cases when there is no available internal talent to fill a role, the company's contingent talent network will supply it. Building a well-functioning, reliable network may take time and effort, but once it's established, it can significantly decrease time to fill a role, as well as overheads.

To find out more about how you can leverage the power of an internal talent marketplace visit www.avature.net

 About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Avature

Avature, is a global Human Capital Management software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. Their solutions help identify, attract, hire, develop, and retain talented people in highly competitive industries and markets across the globe. Their contingent workforce management and internal mobility offering gives businesses the ability to engage, manage and drive stakeholder collaboration from a single, integrated platform.

https://www.avature.net

Source - https://business-reporter.co.uk/2021/03/01/internal-side-gigs-an-agile-take-on-talent-mobility/ 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Business Reporter Internal side-gigs, horizontal career paths and a contingent talent network How can the agile methodology enable the post-Covid redeployment of talent? London, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - So far, the agile methodology has been mostly applied to software development and organisational structures. The post-Covid recovery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the 10th Annual J.P. Morgan Napa Valley Forum
CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Convidecia in Hungary
Nordic Nanovector ASA - Resolution to increase the share capital in connection with the repair ...
Crypto Liquidity Platform Black Ocean Opens Customer Whitelist
Bambuser Signs Contract With Japanese Multinational Company
Gold Prices Trend Higher Amidst Brusque International Politics
At 11.5% CAGR, Genetic Testing Market Size Expected to Reach 23143.42 Mn by 2027 Says Brandessence ...
New Vision and Analysis Capability Improves Autonomy and Safety of Elbit Systems' Seagull USV
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area