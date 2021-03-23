 

DGAP-News Vectron Systems AG: myVectron Connection to DATEV Kassenarchiv online

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.03.2021, 11:00  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Vectron Systems AG: myVectron Connection to DATEV Kassenarchiv online

23.03.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Nuremberg / Münster, 23  March 2021 - The service provider DATEV eG (DATEV) and the Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with focus on the catering and bakery trade, have released an interface for the archiving of POS data. An extensive field test was successfully carried out in advance. Via the interface the data of the various Vectron- and Duratec POS systems is automatically transferred to the DATEV POS archive online and within the structure of the DFKA (German Association for POS and Invoicing System Technology) taxonomy POS data. The current version of the digital interface of the Fiscal Authorities for POS systems (DSFinV-K) is used, i.e. the latest legal standard. By means of the interface Vectron customers can transfer their POS data to the DATEV financial accounting solutions, using a consistent digital process. 

The interface supports more than 20 business transaction types, e.g. also private withdrawals, deposit refunds and vouchers. As soon as the daily closing is done at the POS system, the relevant data is sent to the tax advisor within seconds, completely without any manual intermediate steps. This significantly reduces the effort required for the daily closing of the POS system and makes it easier to meet the legal requirements for proper cash management.

Vectron customers mainly come from the catering and bakery trades but the POS software is also suitable for many other industries such as hotels, retail and hairdressers. Many of the customer businesses in Germany are clients of tax consultants who use DATEV solutions as part of their financial accounting and business management consulting. Vectron therefore developed an interface to the DATEV Kassenarchiv online, via which the tax-relevant data from the POS systems can be transferred via the DATEV Kassenarchiv online to the DATEV Kassenbuch online and thus to the DATEV systems for financial accounting. 
Seite 1 von 4
Vectron Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Macht Vectron Kasse?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vectron Systems AG: myVectron Connection to DATEV Kassenarchiv online DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Product Launch Vectron Systems AG: myVectron Connection to DATEV Kassenarchiv online 23.03.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Nuremberg / Münster, 23 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-News: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Endgültige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine intends to acquire full ownership in Fyber for $600 million
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold meldet bis zu 10,2 g/t Au über 0,4 m auf King Tut, beginnt Exploration ...
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Digital Turbine beabsichtigt die vollständige Übernahme von Fyber für 600 Millionen ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Expands CVnCoV Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Clinical Trial Analyses to Include Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: myVectron-Anbindung an DATEV Kassenarchiv online (deutsch)
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: myVectron-Anbindung an DATEV Kassenarchiv online

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
3.151
Macht Vectron Kasse?