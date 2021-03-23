Vectron Systems AG: myVectron Connection to DATEV Kassenarchiv online

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Nuremberg / Münster, 23 March 2021 - The service provider DATEV eG (DATEV) and the Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with focus on the catering and bakery trade, have released an interface for the archiving of POS data. An extensive field test was successfully carried out in advance. Via the interface the data of the various Vectron- and Duratec POS systems is automatically transferred to the DATEV POS archive online and within the structure of the DFKA (German Association for POS and Invoicing System Technology) taxonomy POS data. The current version of the digital interface of the Fiscal Authorities for POS systems (DSFinV-K) is used, i.e. the latest legal standard. By means of the interface Vectron customers can transfer their POS data to the DATEV financial accounting solutions, using a consistent digital process.The interface supports more than 20 business transaction types, e.g. also private withdrawals, deposit refunds and vouchers. As soon as the daily closing is done at the POS system, the relevant data is sent to the tax advisor within seconds, completely without any manual intermediate steps. This significantly reduces the effort required for the daily closing of the POS system and makes it easier to meet the legal requirements for proper cash management.Vectron customers mainly come from the catering and bakery trades but the POS software is also suitable for many other industries such as hotels, retail and hairdressers. Many of the customer businesses in Germany are clients of tax consultants who use DATEV solutions as part of their financial accounting and business management consulting. Vectron therefore developed an interface to the DATEV Kassenarchiv online, via which the tax-relevant data from the POS systems can be transferred via the DATEV Kassenarchiv online to the DATEV Kassenbuch online and thus to the DATEV systems for financial accounting.