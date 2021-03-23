RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 23.03.2021, 11:10 | 31 | 0 | 0 23.03.2021, 11:10 | RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS Auction date 2021-03-23 Loan 2410

Coupon 1.00 % ISIN-code SE0010469205 Maturity 2024-10-02

Tendered volume, SEK mln 2,500 +/- 1,250

Volume offered, SEK mln 8,250 Volume bought, SEK mln 2,500 Number of bids 15 Number of accepted bids 3 Average yield 0.112 % Lowest accepted yield 0.105 % Highest yield 0.116 % % accepted at lowest yield 80.00

Auction date 2021-03-23 Loan 2602

Coupon 0.75 % ISIN-code SE0013745452 Maturity 2026-02-04

Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500

Volume offered, SEK mln 3,150 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000 Number of bids 14 Number of accepted bids 4 Average yield 0.308 % Lowest accepted yield 0.303 % Highest yield 0.312 % % accepted at lowest yield 100.00

Auction date 2021-03-23 Loan G2306 Coupon 0.625 % ISIN-code XS1897258098 Maturity 2023-06-01

Tendered volume, SEK mln 250 +/- 250

Volume offered, SEK mln 150 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 1 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield - Lowest accepted yield - Highest yield - % accepted at lowest yield -

Auction date 2021-03-23 Loan G2403 Coupon 0.375 % ISIN-code XS1968465572 Maturity 2024-03-27

Tendered volume, SEK mln 250 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield - Lowest accepted yield - Highest yield - % accepted at lowest yield -







































