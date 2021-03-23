RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-03-23
|Loan
|
2410
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0010469205
|Maturity
|
2024-10-02
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
2,500 +/- 1,250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|8,250
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|2,500
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.112 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.105 %
|Highest yield
|0.116 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|80.00
|Auction date
|2021-03-23
|Loan
|
2602
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013745452
|Maturity
|
2026-02-04
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|3,150
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.308 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.303 %
|Highest yield
|0.312 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-03-23
|Loan
|G2306
|Coupon
|0.625 %
|ISIN-code
|XS1897258098
|Maturity
|
2023-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
250 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|150
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|Auction date
|2021-03-23
|Loan
|G2403
|Coupon
|0.375 %
|ISIN-code
|XS1968465572
|Maturity
|
2024-03-27
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
