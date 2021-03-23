 

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Auction date 2021-03-23
Loan 2410
Coupon 1.00 %
ISIN-code SE0010469205
Maturity 2024-10-02
Tendered volume, SEK mln 2,500 +/- 1,250
Volume offered, SEK mln 8,250
Volume bought, SEK mln 2,500 
Number of bids 15 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield 0.112 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.105 %
Highest yield 0.116 %
% accepted at lowest yield        80.00


Auction date 2021-03-23
Loan 2602
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0013745452
Maturity 2026-02-04
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500 
Volume offered, SEK mln 3,150 
Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000 
Number of bids 14
Number of accepted bids
Average yield 0.308 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.303 %
Highest yield 0.312 %
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00 


Auction date 2021-03-23
Loan G2306
Coupon 0.625 %
ISIN-code XS1897258098
Maturity 2023-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 250 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 150 
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield -
Lowest accepted yield -
Highest yield -
% accepted at lowest yield        -


Auction date 2021-03-23
Loan G2403
Coupon 0.375 %
ISIN-code XS1968465572
Maturity 2024-03-27
Tendered volume, SEK mln 250 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield -
Lowest accepted yield -
Highest yield -
% accepted at lowest yield        -

 




Disclaimer

