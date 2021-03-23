Conversion factor for Exchange offer in SGB IL 3108 2021-03-23

2021-03-23

Conversion factor SGB IL 3108/3113; ﻿6.1344031

The conversion factor of SGB IL 3108/3113 indicates the amount of SGB IL 3108 that the SNDO will buy back for each SGB IL 3113 issued in the switch auction at March 23, 2021.



