iMedia Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Provides 2021 Guidance

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Summary & Recent Highlights

Q4 net sales were $124.8 million, an increase of 1% compared to same prior-year period, which was the first time since 2015 1 that the Company achieved Q4 revenue growth.

that the Company achieved Q4 revenue growth. Full year 2020 cash flow from operations improved to $6.2 million compared to $(6.2) million cash used for operations for the same prior-year period. Full year 2020 free cash flow improved to $1.3 million compared to $(13.3) million for the same prior-year period.

Q4 gross margin was 35.6%, a 560-basis point improvement over the same prior-year period. Full year 2020 gross margin was 36.8%, a 420-basis point improvement over the same prior-year period.

Q4 gross profit was $44.4 million, a 20% increase compared to the same prior-year period.

Q4 new customers grew by 12% compared to the same prior-year period, reversing a six-year negative growth rate trend.

Q4 net loss improved to $2.7 million or $(0.21) per share, compared to the same prior-year period net loss of $18.4 million or $(2.30) per share. Full year 2020 net loss improved to $13.2 million or $(1.23) per share, compared to a net loss of $56.3 million or $(7.54) per share for the same prior-year period.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $8.4 million, which is a $17.5 million improvement from the same prior-year period. Full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA was $23.9 million, compared to an $18.4 million adjusted EBITDA loss for the same prior-year period.

On February 5, 2021, the Company contributed approximately $3.5 million in inventory to acquire a controlling interest in an online marketplace called TheCloseOut.com. The site offers consumers exclusive and name-brand products at deep discounts.

On February 22, 2021, the Company successfully closed on its common stock equity raise of $21.2 million, net of discounts, commissions and other offering costs.

On March 1, 2021, the Company entered into a licensing partnership with ReStore Capital, a Hilco Global company, where iMedia will operate and grow the Christopher & Banks business throughout all sales channels, including digital, television, catalog, and brick and mortar retail.

CEO Commentary

“Q4 was another strong quarter for us,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands, “which we believe creates an even stronger foundation for profitable revenue growth in 2021.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

SUMMARY RESULTS AND KEY OPERATING METRICS ($ Millions, except average selling price and EPS) Q4 2020

1/30/2021 Q4 2019

2/1/2020 Change YTD 2020

1/30/2021 YTD 2019

2/1/2020 Change Net Sales $ 124.8 $ 123.6 1% $ 454.2 $ 501.8 (9%) Gross Margin % 35.6% 30.0% 560 bps 36.8% 32.6% 420 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.4 $ (9.1) N/A $ 23.9 $ (18.4) N/A Net loss $ (2.7) $ (18.4) 85% $ (13.2) $ (56.3) 76% EPS $ (0.21) $ (2.30) 91% $ (1.23) $ (7.54) 84% Net Shipped Units (000s) 1,722 1,645 5% 6,497 6,872 (5%) Average Selling Price (ASP) $64 $67 (4%) $61 $65 (6%) Return Rate % 15.5% 18.4% (290 bps) 14.8% 19.4% (460 bps) ShopHQ Digital Net Sales % 51.1% 53.8% (270 bps) 50.8% 52.7% (190 bps) Total Customers - 12 Month Rolling (000s) 1,020 1,041 (2%) N/A N/A N/A % of ShopHQ Net Merchandise Sales by Category Jewelry & Watches 44% 41% 41% 44% Home & Consumer Electronics 21% 32% 16% 23% Beauty & Health 24% 15% 32% 18% Fashion & Accessories 11% 12% 11% 15% Total 100% 100% 100% 100%

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of January 30, 2021, total unrestricted cash was $15.5 million, an increase of $5.2 million from prior-year end. Net debt at the end of Q4 was $37.9 million, a $20.8 million reduction from prior-year end. The Company also had an additional $12.5 million of unused availability on its revolving credit facility.

Outlook

For Q1 2021, the Company anticipates reporting revenue growth between 3% and 5% and adjusted EBITDA of at least $6 million. For the full year 2021, the Company anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $28 million and $32 million.

_____________________________

1 The Company reported Q4 revenue growth in 2017, but it was on a 53-week fiscal year.

iMEDIA BRANDS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data) January 30, February 1, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 15,485 $ 10,287 Accounts receivable, net 61,951 63,594 Inventories 68,715 78,863 Current portion of television distribution rights, net 19,725 - Prepaid expenses and other 7,853 8,196 Total current assets 173,729 160,940 Property and equipment, net 41,988 47,616 Television distribution rights, net 7,028 - Other assets 3,892 4,187 Total Assets $ 226,637 $ 212,743 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 77,995 $ 83,659 Accrued liabilities 29,509 40,250 Current portion of television distribution rights obligation 29,173 - Current portion of long term credit facility 2,714 2,714 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 462 704 Deferred revenue 213 141 Total current liabilities 140,066 127,468 Other long term liabilities 8,855 335 Long term credit facilities 50,666 66,246 Total liabilities 199,587 194,049 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 400,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 29,600,000 and 14,600,000 shares authorized as of January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020; 13,019,061 and 8,208,227 shares issued and outstanding as of January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020 130 82 Additional paid-in capital 474,375 452,833 Accumulated deficit (447,455 ) (434,221 ) Total shareholders' equity 27,050 18,694 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 226,637 $ 212,743





iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three-Month Periods Ended For the Twelve-Month Periods Ended January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 124,797 $ 123,639 $ 454,171 $ 501,822 Cost of sales 80,407 86,607 287,118 338,185 Gross profit 44,390 37,032 167,053 163,637 Margin % 35.6 % 30.0 % 36.8 % 32.6 % Operating expense: Distribution and selling 32,820 41,870 129,920 170,587 General and administrative 5,178 7,795 20,336 25,611 Depreciation and amortization 7,322 1,823 24,022 8,057 Restructuring costs 451 2,485 715 9,166 Executive and management transition costs - 313 - 2,741 Total operating expense 45,771 54,286 174,993 216,162 Operating loss (1,381 ) (17,254 ) (7,940 ) (52,525 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1 2 3 17 Interest expense (1,317 ) (1,169 ) (5,237 ) (3,777 ) Total other expense (1,316 ) (1,167 ) (5,234 ) (3,760 ) Loss before income taxes (2,697 ) (18,421 ) (13,174 ) (56,285 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (15 ) 33 (60 ) (11 ) Net loss $ (2,712 ) $ (18,388 ) $ (13,234 ) $ (56,296 ) Net loss per common share $ (0.21 ) $ (2.30 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (7.54 ) Net loss per common share ---assuming dilution $ (0.21 ) $ (2.30 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (7.54 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 12,982,514 7,990,381 10,745,916 7,462,380 Diluted 12,982,514 7,990,381 10,745,916 7,462,380





iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERFORMANCE MEASURES BY SEGMENT ($ in Millions) For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Three-Month Period Ended January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net Sales $ 118.4 $ 6.4 $ 124.8 $ 120.5 $ 3.1 $ 123.6 Gross Profit 41.7 $ 2.7 44.4 36.5 $ 0.5 37.0 Operating Loss (1.1 ) $ (0.3 ) (1.4 ) (14.6 ) (2.6 ) (17.3 ) Adjusted EBITDA 8.5 (0.1 ) 8.4 (7.0 ) (2.2 ) (9.1 ) For the Twelve-Month Period Ended For the Twelve-Month Period Ended January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net Sales $ 437.2 $ 17.0 $ 454.2 $ 496.1 $ 5.7 $ 501.8 Gross Profit 160.2 $ 6.9 167.1 162.8 $ 0.8 163.6 Operating Loss (3.6 ) $ (4.3 ) (7.9 ) (47.0 ) (5.6 ) (52.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA 27.5 (3.6 ) 23.9 (14.9 ) (3.5 ) (18.4 )





iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: (Unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Three-Month Period Ended January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net loss $ (2,712 ) $ (18,388 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 8,281 2,822 Interest income (1 ) (2 ) Interest expense 1,317 1,169 Income taxes 15 (33 ) EBITDA (as defined) $ 6,970 $ (70 ) $ 6,900 $ (11,932 ) $ (2,500 ) $ (14,432 ) A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 6,970 $ (70 ) $ 6,900 $ (11,932 ) $ (2,500 ) $ (14,432 ) Adjustments: Transaction, settlement and integration costs, net (a) 314 - 314 1,282 216 1,498 Restructuring costs 451 - 451 2,389 96 2,485 Executive and management transition costs - - - 313 - 313 Rebranding costs - - - 473 - 473 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 733 - 733 521 - 521 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,468 $ (70 ) $ 8,398 $ (6,954 ) $ (2,188 ) $ (9,142 ) For the Twelve-Month Period Ended For the Twelve-Month Period Ended January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net loss $ (13,234 ) $ (56,296 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 27,978 12,014 Interest income (3 ) (17 ) Interest expense 5,237 3,777 Income taxes 60 11 EBITDA (as defined) $ 23,649 $ (3,611 ) $ 20,038 $ (35,561 ) $ (4,950 ) $ (40,511 ) A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 23,649 $ (3,611 ) $ 20,038 $ (35,561 ) $ (4,950 ) $ (40,511 ) Adjustments: Transaction, settlement and integration costs, net (a) 1,200 - 1,200 266 428 694 Restructuring costs 715 - 715 8,228 938 9,166 Executive and management transition costs - - - 2,741 - 2,741 Rebranding costs - - - 1,265 - 1,265 Inventory Impairment write-down - - - 6,050 - 6,050 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 1,960 - 1,960 2,152 52 2,204 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,524 $ (3,611 ) $ 23,913 $ (14,859 ) $ (3,532 ) $ (18,391 )

(a) Transaction, settlement and integration costs for the three and twelve-month period ended January 30, 2021 includes consulting fees incurred to explore additional loan financings, settlement costs, professional fees related to the TheCloseOut.com transaction, and incremental COVID-19 related legal costs. Transaction, settlement and integration costs for three-month period ended February 1, 2020 includes contract settlement costs, costs incurred to affect a reverse stock split and business acquisition and integration-related costs to acquire Float Left and J.W. Hulme. Transaction, settlement and integration costs, net, for the twelve-month period ended February 1, 2020 includes $2.2 million of costs for contract settlement costs, business acquisition and integration-related; costs incurred related to the implementation of our ShopHQ VIP customer program and our third-party logistics service offerings and costs incurred to effect a reverse stock split, partially offset by a $1.5 million gain for the sale of our claim related to the Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Antitrust Litigation class action lawsuit.

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; restructuring costs; non-cash impairment charges and write downs; transaction, settlement, and integration costs, net; rebranding costs; and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the “Adjusted EBITDA” measure in its EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of its television and online businesses and in order to maintain comparability to its analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the Adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between its business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company’s management and executive incentive compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are both non-GAAP measures and should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in this release.

iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow: (Unaudited) (in millions) For the Twelve-Month For the Twelve-Month Period Ended Period Ended January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 Major GAAP Cash Flow Categories Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 6.2 $ (6.2 ) Net cash used for investing activities $ (4.9 ) $ (7.8 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 3.9 $ 3.3 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 6.2 $ (6.2 ) Cash paid for property and equipment $ (4.9 ) $ (7.1 ) Free cash flow $ 1.3 $ (13.3 )

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for property and equipment. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. Management utilizes the free cash flow measure in order to assess the operating performance of its television and online businesses. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and therefore should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net cash provided by operating activities in this release.

