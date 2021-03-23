 

American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade Increase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 11:00  |  51   |   |   

Physical separation reduces mass by 49% and increases lithium grade to 2200 PPM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) (Frankfurt: 5LA1) (“American Lithium” or the “Company”), a leader in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium projects, reports the results of the latest independent laboratory testing to beneficiate samples from its Tonopah Lithium Claims (“TLC”) project which achieved a 49% mass reduction while increasing lithium grade by 66%. Subsequent leach testing extracted 96% of the lithium from upgraded samples.

As previously announced on May 7, 2020, American Lithium has successfully shown the ability, under laboratory conditions, to extract lithium utilizing sulfuric acid leaching on samples of the Company’s TLC claystones at extraction rates of 90% in as little as 10 minutes.

The Company has continued to build on these results by utilizing researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) and then corroborating and expanding the LBNL findings utilizing McClelland Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada. Utilizing a centrifuge, technicians were able to concentrate lithium to grades as high as 2207 ppm and then extract up to 96% of the lithium in the upgraded fraction while utilizing 45% less sulfuric acid per unit of lithium extracted compared to previous testing. The beneficiated fraction contained 78.5% of the lithium in 51% of the mass; providing overall lithium extractions of 75% and a greatly improved economic outlook due to the reduced acid consumption and higher lithium grade in the leachate solution.

Further verification of this process was completed by SGS Laboratories of Lakefield, Ontario, wherein SGS confirmed similar upgrading, with statistically similar results, using hydro cyclone technology. In comparison to the laboratory scale centrifuge testing at McClelland labs, the use of hydro cyclone separators at SGS illustrates the potential to implement this process on an industrial scale.

CEO Mike Kobler states “Upgrading the lithium in our claystones using relatively simple physical processing has been a goal of ours from the beginning. Concentrating our claystones to higher grade lithium content will significantly reduce costs including energy and chemical use while minimizing environmental impacts. This truly is a game changer for us.”

While further process work and optimization is required and ongoing, this breakthrough provides direction to the overall process development and is a further step toward the successful production of battery grade lithium chemicals from the TLC claystones.

