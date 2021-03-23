SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Nemetschek - Guidance 2021 released; BUY confirmed

Nemetschek AG (update) Technology

MCap EUR 6.4bn BUY, PT EUR 65.00 (upside 19%)

Nemetschek_update Nemetschek has successfully managed to expand its market position, despite being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Once the situation normalizes, the group remains well placed to continue its profitable growth. Following the successful start of the subscription/SaaS transition, we clearly confirm our view on the investment case. Despite an ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and related uncertainties in the global economy, the building and construction sector is one of the lowest impacted. Backed by the solid start into the year 2021 and fuelled by the ongoing digitalization of this sector, Nemetschek remains a BUY with an unchanged priced target of EUR 65.00 yielding an upside potential of 19%