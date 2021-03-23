 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Nemetschek - Guidance 2021 released; BUY confirmed

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Nemetschek - Guidance 2021 released; BUY confirmed

Nemetschek has successfully managed to expand its market position, despite being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Once the situation normalizes, the group remains well placed to continue its profitable growth.

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Nemetschek - Guidance 2021 released; BUY confirmed Nemetschek has successfully managed to expand its market position, despite being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Once the situation normalizes, the group remains well placed to continue its profitable growth. Following the successful start of the subscription/SaaS transition, we clearly confirm our view on the investment case.

