 

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market worth $158 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 11:30  |  49   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source (Natural, Chemically Derived), Type (Vitamins, Enzymes, Polyphenols), Function (Anti-aging, Hair Conditioning, UV Protection) and Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Make-up) - Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Cosmetic Antioxidants Market is projected to reach USD 158 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% from USD 119 million in 2020. The growth of the cosmetic antioxidants market is primarily triggered by growing demand for anti-aging cosmetic products. Aging is a natural phenomenon; however, the consumption of antioxidants can slow down the aging process. The aging population is one of the largest consumers of cosmetic products. With the growing aging population around the world, anti-aging skincare products are in high demand.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144119844

Browse 283 Market Data Tables and 77 Figures spread through 278 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cosmetic Antioxidants Market"

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cosmetic-antioxidant-market-144119844.html

Vitamins is the largest type of cosmetic antioxidants market.

Vitamins accounted for the largest share of the overall cosmetic antioxidants market, in terms of value, in 2019. Vitamins are used in various cosmetics products. Their positive effect on the human skin is a major driving factor. Enzymes was the second-largest type segment followed by polyphenols and carotenoids.

Skin care is estimated to be the largest application of the cosmetic antioxidants market during the forecast period.

Skin care application accounted for the maximum share in 2019, in the overall market, followed by hair care. The growth of the skincare application segment of the cosmetic antioxidants market can be attributed to the increased demand for cosmetic products that have anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, UV protection, and moisturizing properties.

Hair conditioning is estimated to be the largest function of the cosmetic antioxidants market during the forecast period.

Hair conditioning accounted for the largest share of 17% in terms of value in 2019. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the global demand for hair care products to improve hair quality and hair growth. Anti-aging was the second-largest function of cosmetic antioxidants followed by hair cleaning and moisturizing.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market worth $158 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source (Natural, Chemically Derived), Type (Vitamins, Enzymes, Polyphenols), Function (Anti-aging, Hair Conditioning, UV Protection) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the 10th Annual J.P. Morgan Napa Valley Forum
CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Convidecia in Hungary
Crypto Liquidity Platform Black Ocean Opens Customer Whitelist
Bambuser Signs Contract With Japanese Multinational Company
Gold Prices Trend Higher Amidst Brusque International Politics
At 11.5% CAGR, Genetic Testing Market Size Expected to Reach 23143.42 Mn by 2027 Says Brandessence ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release ...
Isoprenol Market to thrive on its Increasing Adoption by Agrochemical Sector, Product Diversification opening opportunities in Cosmetics Sector too: TMR
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area