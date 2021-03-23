 

HEXO Corp to Participate in Wolfe Research Consumer Access Day on March 26, 2021

OTTAWA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO)  today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sebastien St-Louis, and Chief Financial Officer, Trent MacDonald, will participate in a live Q&A discussion at the Wolfe Research Consumer Access Day on March 26, 2021. The discussion, planned for 9:15 a.m. ET, will be hosted by Greg Badishkanian, Managing Director and Head of Consumer, and Spencer Hanus, Research Analyst and Staples Sector Lead.

About HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO)

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

Investor Relations: 
invest@hexo.com 
www.hexocorp.com 

Media Relations: 
(819) 317-0526 
media@hexo.com 

 


