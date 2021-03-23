Efecte Plc held its Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2021 at Innopoli 3, Vaisalantie 6, Espoo, Finland. The shareholders and their proxy representatives could only participate in the meeting and exercise their shareholder’s rights by voting in advance as well as by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance. It was not possible to participate in the meeting in person at the meeting venue. The extraordinary meeting procedures were based on the temporary legislation (667/2020) that entered into force on 3 October 2020.

Approximately 55 percent of Efecte's shares were represented at the Meeting.

The Meeting decided to adopt the financial statements and consolidated financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 1.1.-31.12.2020.

DIVIDEND PAYMENT

The Meeting decided that no dividend is distributed for the financial year 1.1.-31.12.2020.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Six (6) members were elected to the Board. Pertti Ervi, Turkka Keskinen, Kari J. Mäkelä, Päivi Rekonen Brigitte Falk and Esther Donatz were re-elected as members of the Board.

The Meeting decided that the fee for the Chairman of the Board of Directors is increased by EUR 333 per month, so that during the term of office the Chairman of the Board is paid EUR 3,423 per month. The fees for the other members of the Board of Directors are increased by EUR 250 per month, so that during the term of office the other members of the Board of Directors are paid EUR 1,795 per month each. Approximately 40 per cent of the remuneration will be paid in Efecte Plc’s shares and approximately 60 per cent will be paid in cash. The part of the remuneration paid in shares will be paid by issuing new shares and/or transferring company’s own shares to the Board members within four weeks from the release of the business review for 1 January - 31 March 2021 or, if this is not possible taking insider rules into account, as soon as possible thereafter. A member of the Board of Directors is not entitled to sell or transfer the shares received as Board remuneration during three years following the payment of the remuneration. In addition, the Chairman of the Board and the other members of the Board of Directors be compensated for reasonable travelling costs for attending the Board meetings.