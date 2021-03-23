Groupon Announces Pricing of $200 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Groupon. The notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless earlier converted, repurchased or redeemed. The initial conversion rate will be 14.6800 shares of Groupon’s common stock (“common stock”) per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $68.12 per share of common stock). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 30% over the last reported sale price of Groupon’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 22, 2021. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of common stock or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at Groupon’s election.

Groupon, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GRPN) today announced the pricing of $200 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Groupon also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on March 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Groupon may redeem the notes, at its option, on or after March 20, 2024, if the last reported sale price of Groupon’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading-day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Groupon provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid special interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

If a “fundamental change” (as defined in the indenture governing the notes) occurs at any time prior to the maturity date, holders of the notes may require Groupon to repurchase for cash all or any portion of their notes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus any accrued and unpaid special interest. In addition, following certain corporate events or if Groupon issues a notice of redemption, Groupon will, under certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for holders who convert their notes in connection with such corporate event or who convert their notes called for redemption in connection with such notice of redemption.