 

Global Blue Completes Acquisition of Ecommerce Returns Specialist, ZigZag

Global Blue has completed its purchase of ZigZag Global, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology provider that enhances the ecommerce returns experience for consumers and streamlines the process for retailers across the world.

The acquisition was announced by Global Blue on 8 March 2021 and the transaction was closed on 19 March 2021.

The union enables Global Blue and ZigZag to join forces to further empower merchants to capture growth opportunities through omni-channel technology and payment solutions.

Global Blue is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Ticker: GB) and raised $70 million via a private placement of common stock issued to new institutional investors to fully fund the ZigZag acquisition.

ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE

Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping 40 years ago. Through continuous innovation, it has become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering merchants to capture the growth of international shoppers.

The Group connects all stakeholders involved in the international shopping ecosystem, helping:

  • More than 29 million international shoppers receive a seamless and personalised shopping experience, enabling them to claim back the VAT on their eligible purchases when they shop abroad and to pay in their home currency at a guaranteed best rate,
  • More than 300,000 points of sale, including leading department stores and luxury brands, identify growth opportunities through smart data and intelligence solutions, increase footfall through data-driven marketing solutions and convert traffic into merchant revenue through innovative in-store technologies,
  • More than 50 acquirers, at around 130,000 points of interaction, benefit from additional revenue streams and offer merchants and travellers Dynamic Currency Conversion options and other Added-Value Payment Solutions,
  • Customs & authorities in more than 40 countries increase country attractiveness and ensure a secure and compliant Tax Free Shopping scheme.

In the financial year ending 31 March 2020, Global Blue processed 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions with a total value of €18.5 billion sales in store, and 31 million Added-Value Payment Solutions transactions with a total value of €4.4 billion sales in store.

Global Blue has over 2,000 employees in more than 50 countries.

For more information, visit http://www.globalblue.com/corporate/



