 

Comstock and MCU Commence Philippine Mercury Remediation Operations; First International Remediation and Extraction Facility is Now in Production

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 11:45  |  43   |   |   

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) and Mercury Clean Up LLC (“MCU”), announced today that all of the site construction and mercury system set up and testing was completed in their Clean Mercury Remediation Technologies (“CMRT”) joint venture earlier this month with the system going operational last week. This represents the first commercial mercury remediation system in the province of Davao D’ Oro, Philippines, and the foundation for adding additional remediation systems into this unprecedented, eco-system-wide mercury remediation effort in the Philippines and leading achievement for the U.N’s Minamata Convention, the international treaty designed to protect human health and the environment from emissions and releases of mercury and mercury compounds. The international agreement strives to reduce mercury pollution from targeted activities, particularly artisanal and small-scale gold mining, responsible for the major release of mercury to the immediate environment.

Photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.comstockmining.com/press-releases/comstock-and-mcu-commenc ...

“There is a real joy about being back into production, especially when our production cleans, remediates, and restores the environment back into its natural state,” stated Comstock’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Corrado DeGasperis. “This is the first of multiple systems MCU is dedicating to clean up this entire eco-system, not only reviving the 24-kilometer river, but the downstream irrigations, agriculture and communities it previously served. The social impact is incalculable and represents the baseline for mining-related contaminations across the entire country. The Country’s leading environmental regulator stated that the success of this cleanup will set the standard for the rest of country.”

Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining (ASGM) Dilemma

Mercury‐dependent ASGM uses a process known as amalgamation to dissolve gold from natural deposits. The amalgam is then typically isolated by hand and then heated to distill the mercury and isolate the gold. Problematically, mercury is hazardous to human health and the environment, where residual ASGM wastes contaminate water and soil and ultimately bioaccumulate into food chains. Mercury risks to children are particularly acute, with mercury emissions from ASGM disabling both physical and mental development. The process was regulated into near extinction by most countries, but upwards of 20 million people still use mercury to mine for gold in more than 70 countries, making mercury pollution from ASGM a U.N. prioritized global issue through the Minamata Convention. The Philippine Naboc River has long been a channel for effluents of mining activities in the area, as evidenced by the high levels of mercury and total suspended solids, according to the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), with hundreds of previous processing activities operating on Mt. Diwata without proper tailing ponds, releasing with their toxic, mercury-laden discharges into the Naboc River.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comstock and MCU Commence Philippine Mercury Remediation Operations; First International Remediation and Extraction Facility is Now in Production VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) and Mercury Clean Up LLC (“MCU”), announced today that all of the site construction and mercury system set up and testing was …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:46 Uhr
Platin: Das war noch nichts!
10:13 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Brigadier Gold: 29 historische Untertageminen auf Goldprojekt Picachos im Fokus
09:36 Uhr
Meilenstein: Blue Lagoon kommt Goldabbau entscheidenden Schritt näher!
09:35 Uhr
Videoausblick: Deutschland und der Chaos Corona Club!
08:13 Uhr
Tagesausblick: Bitcoin vor Trendwende nach unten?
08:12 Uhr
Tagesausblick-Livestream: Bitcoin vor Trendwende nach unten?
22.03.21
Total Safety lanciert SafeTek-Technologielösungen für die Sicherheit von Arbeitnern weltweit
22.03.21
Cryptologic Corp. Files Circular for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
22.03.21
Marktgeflüster: Kleinanleger anfüttern - dann runter?
22.03.21
CGTN: Blattgoldfragmente bei Grabung in Sanxingdui geborgen; bei einigen Objekten wurden vorläufige Restaurierungsarbeiten abgeschlossen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:58 Uhr
76.278
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
22.03.21
591
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
13.03.21
2
Kinross Gold: Land unter!
13.03.21
9
Goldpreiscrash muss abgesagt werden
04.03.21
7
Goldpreis fällt unter 1800 US-Dollar