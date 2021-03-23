Comstock and MCU Commence Philippine Mercury Remediation Operations; First International Remediation and Extraction Facility is Now in Production

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) and Mercury Clean Up LLC (“MCU”), announced today that all of the site construction and mercury system set up and testing was completed in their Clean Mercury Remediation Technologies (“CMRT”) joint venture earlier this month with the system going operational last week. This represents the first commercial mercury remediation system in the province of Davao D’ Oro, Philippines, and the foundation for adding additional remediation systems into this unprecedented, eco-system-wide mercury remediation effort in the Philippines and leading achievement for the U.N’s Minamata Convention, the international treaty designed to protect human health and the environment from emissions and releases of mercury and mercury compounds. The international agreement strives to reduce mercury pollution from targeted activities, particularly artisanal and small-scale gold mining, responsible for the major release of mercury to the immediate environment.

“There is a real joy about being back into production, especially when our production cleans, remediates, and restores the environment back into its natural state,” stated Comstock’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Corrado DeGasperis. “This is the first of multiple systems MCU is dedicating to clean up this entire eco-system, not only reviving the 24-kilometer river, but the downstream irrigations, agriculture and communities it previously served. The social impact is incalculable and represents the baseline for mining-related contaminations across the entire country. The Country’s leading environmental regulator stated that the success of this cleanup will set the standard for the rest of country.”

Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining (ASGM) Dilemma

Mercury‐dependent ASGM uses a process known as amalgamation to dissolve gold from natural deposits. The amalgam is then typically isolated by hand and then heated to distill the mercury and isolate the gold. Problematically, mercury is hazardous to human health and the environment, where residual ASGM wastes contaminate water and soil and ultimately bioaccumulate into food chains. Mercury risks to children are particularly acute, with mercury emissions from ASGM disabling both physical and mental development. The process was regulated into near extinction by most countries, but upwards of 20 million people still use mercury to mine for gold in more than 70 countries, making mercury pollution from ASGM a U.N. prioritized global issue through the Minamata Convention. The Philippine Naboc River has long been a channel for effluents of mining activities in the area, as evidenced by the high levels of mercury and total suspended solids, according to the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), with hundreds of previous processing activities operating on Mt. Diwata without proper tailing ponds, releasing with their toxic, mercury-laden discharges into the Naboc River.