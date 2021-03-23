ION announces commencement of Rights Offering

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced its previously announced Rights Offering. The Company is distributing, at no charge, to its holders of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”) as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on March 22, 2021 (the “Record Date”), non-transferable subscription rights (the “Rights”) to purchase (i) $2.78 principal amount of the 8.00% Senior Secured Second Priority Convertible Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) per Right, at a purchase price of 100% of the principal amount thereof or (ii) 1.08 shares of Common Stock per Right, at a purchase price of $2.57 per whole share of Common Stock; provided that any Notes will only be issued in minimum increments of $1,000 and will be rounded down to the nearest whole increment of $1,000 and any shares of Common Stock will only be issued in whole numbers of shares with any fractional shares of Common Stock rounded down to the nearest whole share. Each holder of Common Stock will receive one Right for each share of Common Stock owned as of the Record Date. The maximum amount of net proceeds that the Company may receive from the Rights Offering is $50 million, before deducting certain fees and expenses of the offering. The Rights Offering is intended to generate proceeds to make certain payments to holders of its 9.125% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2021 (the “Existing Second Lien Notes”) in the Company’s previously announced Exchange Offer and for general corporate purposes. The Rights Offering will terminate, as to unexercised rights, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on April 8, 2021, unless the Company elects to extend the Rights Offering. Holders who subscribe for all of their basic subscription rights can also elect to subscribe for additional shares pursuant to an over-subscription privilege.



In connection with the Rights Offering, as of March 23, 2021, the Company has entered into backstop agreements (the “Backstop Agreements”) with several holders of Common Stock (the “Backstop Providers”) pursuant to which the Backstop Providers have agreed, in the aggregate, to purchase approximately $40.1 million of Notes at par or shares of Common Stock at $2.57 per share pursuant to the over-subscription privilege (the “Backstop Commitment”). If holders of Common Stock, including the Backstop Providers, subscribe for more than $50 million, in the aggregate, of Notes and Common Stock, then the Notes and Common Stock actually delivered to each subscriber, will be decreased, pro rata, to give effect to the $50 million limit on proceeds noted in the preceding paragraph. The Backstop Agreements are subject to other customary terms and conditions, including payment, in principal amount of Notes or shares of Common Stock at $2.57 per share, of a backstop fee in an amount up to five percent (5%) of the Backstop Commitment. To complete the Rights Offering, the Company must receive net proceeds of at least $20 million from the Rights Offering. The current Backstop Commitment will allow the Company to satisfy this condition.