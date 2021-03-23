 

Development of the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 23 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 11:47  |  88   |   |   

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Development of the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 23 March 2021

The Annual General Meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S took place on Tuesday 23 March 2021 as a completely electronic general meeting in accordance with the below agenda.

 

The Board of Directors had appointed Niels Kornerup, attorney-at-law, as Chairman of the meeting.

Agenda

  1. Report on the Company’s activities during the past financial year.

               
            The Chairman of the Board of Directors gave a presentation of the Company’s activities in the past year.

  1. Submission of the audited annual report for adoption.

        The audited annual report was submitted and adopted.

  1. Resolution to grant discharge to directors.

        The General Meeting discharged the Directors from their obligations.

  1. Resolution on appropriation of profit, including the amount of dividends, or covering of loss

        in accordance with the adopted annual report.

        The Board’s proposal for distribution of the net result of USD 601 million with USD 1,092 million as dividends to the shareholders, equivalent to DKK 330 per share of nominally DKK 1,000, was adopted.

  1. The remuneration report is presented for approval.

       
        The remuneration report was approved.

  1. Resolution on authority to acquire own shares.

        The General Meeting authorised the Board to allow the company to acquire own shares to the extent that the nominal value of the Company’s total holding of own shares at no time exceeds 15% of the Company’s share capital. The purchase price must not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on the date of the purchase.

        This authorisation was to be in force until 30 April 2023.

  1. Any requisite election of members for the Board of Directors.

               
            Dorothee Blessing, Bernard L. Bot, Marc Engel and Arne Karlsson stepped down from the Board of Directors.
           

Seite 1 von 3
A.P. Moeller - Maersk (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Development of the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 23 March 2021 ANNOUNCEMENT A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Development of the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 23 March 2021 The Annual General Meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S took place on Tuesday 23 March 2021 as a completely electronic general meeting in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
22.03.21
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
15.03.21
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
15.03.21
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
08.03.21
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
08.03.21
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
01.03.21
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program.
01.03.21
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
24.02.21
Notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2021 in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
24.02.21
Proposal for election of new member for the Board of Directors