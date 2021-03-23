The Annual General Meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S took place on Tuesday 23 March 2021 as a completely electronic general meeting in accordance with the below agenda.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Development of the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 23 March 2021

The Board of Directors had appointed Niels Kornerup, attorney-at-law, as Chairman of the meeting.

Agenda

Report on the Company’s activities during the past financial year.



The Chairman of the Board of Directors gave a presentation of the Company’s activities in the past year.

Submission of the audited annual report for adoption.

The audited annual report was submitted and adopted.

Resolution to grant discharge to directors.

The General Meeting discharged the Directors from their obligations.

Resolution on appropriation of profit, including the amount of dividends, or covering of loss

in accordance with the adopted annual report.

The Board’s proposal for distribution of the net result of USD 601 million with USD 1,092 million as dividends to the shareholders, equivalent to DKK 330 per share of nominally DKK 1,000, was adopted.

The remuneration report is presented for approval.



The remuneration report was approved.

Resolution on authority to acquire own shares.

The General Meeting authorised the Board to allow the company to acquire own shares to the extent that the nominal value of the Company’s total holding of own shares at no time exceeds 15% of the Company’s share capital. The purchase price must not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on the date of the purchase.

This authorisation was to be in force until 30 April 2023.

Any requisite election of members for the Board of Directors.



Dorothee Blessing, Bernard L. Bot, Marc Engel and Arne Karlsson stepped down from the Board of Directors.

