 

Eagle Eye and Neptune Retail Solutions Enable a Better Digital Coupon Experience for Southeastern Grocers' Shoppers

CPG offers sourced by Neptune Retail Solutions are packaged into personalized digital coupons and delivered to consumers through the Eagle Eye AIR platform

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye Solutions, a global digital marketing technology company that helps brands and retailers create strong digital connections with their customers, has partnered with Neptune Retail Solutions (formerly News America Marketing) in building a connected omnichannel ecosystem for Southeastern Grocers, one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S.

Neptune Retail Solutions is an industry-leading omni-solutions retail platform that leverages its first, second and third-party sales data to identify and target relevant offers and promotions to a brand's most profitable shoppers. In partnership with Southeastern Grocers, those offers will be further personalized through Eagle Eye. The process will yield more than 200 million combined digital offers, coupons, and recommendation variations each month when fully integrated. Promotions are automatically loaded-to-card directly into customers' SEG Rewards loyalty accounts and are redeemable at checkout.

Eagle Eye and Neptune Retail Solutions are improving the traditional coupon model that Americans love by providing highly relevant digital offers to shoppers based on their preferences and behaviors. Ninety-one percent of consumers say they are more likely to shop with brands that provide them with relevant offers or recommendations. In addition to driving revenue, the personalized digital coupon experience also builds brand loyalty. Matching a consumer's shopping patterns with relevant coupons requires a vast pool of offers to personalize and package, which is why Neptune Retail Solutions is an integral part of the overall ecosystem.

"Our goal is to provide the best possible value for our customers by sharing curated promotions and offers through the channels they use most often," said Adam Kirk, SVP of Marketing at Southeastern Grocers.

Integrating Neptune Retail Solutions is the third phase in Southeastern Grocers' digital transformation, following the deployment of coupons-at-receipt in July 2020 and the collaboration with dunnhumby for customer data analysis and recommendations in September 2020. With the Eagle Eye AIR platform as the centralized hub for synchronizing and delivering personalized offers and digital coupons, Southeastern Grocers can monetize customer data, drive more value to shoppers, and increase both footfall and offer conversions.

