 

Geratherm Medical AG: 2020 - Best financial year so far (preliminary business figures)

Geratherm Medical AG: 2020 - Best financial year so far (preliminary business figures)

2020 - Best financial year so far (preliminary business figures)

 

- Revenues EUR 27.5 million +38.4%

- EBITDA 4,347 kEUR + 84.7%

- EBITDA-Margin 15.8% + 32.8%

- Operating profit (EBIT) 3,039 kEUR +189.7%

- result from ordinary operations 2,719 kEUR +161.9%

- Earnings per share 41 cents (previous year: 11 cents)

- Return on equity 10.3%

- Equity ratio 55.4%

- Cash and securities EUR 10.3 million

- Proposed dividend: 40 cents per share

- Still strong international demand for Geratherm medical products

Geratal, March 23, 2021: Geratherm Medical AG (ISIN: DE0005495626) had a very good performance, especially in the last 9 months of 2020 financial year. Sales increased by +38.4%. The result from ordinary business operations clearly increased to more than double.

All product segments had a strong increase in sales. Healthcare Diagnostic EUR 18.4 million, +40.1%; Respiratory EUR 4.8 million, +14.2%; Medical warming systems EUR 2.4 million, +184.2%; Cardio/Stroke 1.9 million EUR, +11.0%.

The detailed Annual Report 2020 will be published on April 28, 2021.

