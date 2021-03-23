DGAP-Adhoc Geratherm Medical AG: 2020 - Best financial year so far (preliminary business figures)
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR,
2020 - Best financial year so far (preliminary business figures)
- Revenues EUR 27.5 million +38.4%
- EBITDA 4,347 kEUR + 84.7%
- EBITDA-Margin 15.8% + 32.8%
- Operating profit (EBIT) 3,039 kEUR +189.7%
- result from ordinary operations 2,719 kEUR +161.9%
- Earnings per share 41 cents (previous year: 11 cents)
- Return on equity 10.3%
- Equity ratio 55.4%
- Cash and securities EUR 10.3 million
- Proposed dividend: 40 cents per share
- Still strong international demand for Geratherm medical products
Geratal, March 23, 2021: Geratherm Medical AG (ISIN: DE0005495626) had a very good performance, especially in the last 9 months of 2020 financial year. Sales increased by +38.4%. The result from ordinary business operations clearly increased to more than double.
All product segments had a strong increase in sales. Healthcare Diagnostic EUR 18.4 million, +40.1%; Respiratory EUR 4.8 million, +14.2%; Medical warming systems EUR 2.4 million, +184.2%; Cardio/Stroke 1.9 million EUR, +11.0%.
The detailed Annual Report 2020 will be published on April 28, 2021.
Wertpapier
