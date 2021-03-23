Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance Single-Dose Regimen

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), today announced topline, day-90 data from its FX-322 Phase 2a study (FX-322-202). The interim results show that four weekly injections in subjects with mild to moderately severe sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo. No treatment-related serious adverse events were observed in the study. Frequency also announced new data from a parallel study demonstrating hearing improvement from a single injection of FX-322. The Company plans to advance further development of FX-322 as a single dose regimen.

In the four-arm Phase 2a study, 95 subjects aged 18-65 were evaluated for hearing improvement using Word Recognition (WR), Words-In-Noise (WIN), pure tone audiometry and additional exploratory measures. All subjects were administered a total of four weekly intratympanic injections comprised of zero, one, two, or four doses of FX-322 with the balance of injections comprised of placebo doses.

While WR scores increased across all groups, repeated weekly injections appeared to dampen the hearing benefit observed compared to other single-injection studies. The Phase 2a interim results also showed an unexpected apparent level of hearing benefit in the placebo group that did not occur in previous trials and exceeded well-established published standards, potentially suggesting bias due to trial design. Given these challenges observed in the Phase 2a study design, there was no discernible hearing benefit of FX-322 over placebo.

“Our FX-322 interim Phase 2a clinical results were unexpected, especially given our prior published Phase 1/2 data. We have already gained important learnings from this study that will inform our future development efforts. The results clearly demonstrated that a treatment regimen using four weekly injections is unfavorable and we will continue to move ahead with single-dose administrations in future studies. We believe in the potential of FX-322 given the demonstrated hearing signal and favorable safety profile observed with a single dose and in the future, we may evaluate re-treatment at longer intervals,” said David L. Lucchino, Frequency’s President and Chief Executive Officer.