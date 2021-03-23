 

WiSA Member Foxconn Demos Sharp 120-Inch 8K TV with WiSA SoundSend and Wireless Audio Speaker System at Appliance & Electronics World Expo

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 12:00  |  11   |   |   

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that Association member Foxconn will showcase WiSA technology in the form of the award-winning WiSA SoundSend and 5.1 WiSA Certified speaker system around its big, bold and beautiful 120-inch 8K TV at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) in Shanghai, China, March 23-25.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005249/en/

Foxconn Sharp 120-Inch 8K TV (Photo: Business Wire)

Foxconn Sharp 120-Inch 8K TV (Photo: Business Wire)

The Foxconn booth at AWE will highlight immersive home entertainment audio and video experiences that are possible when a breathtakingly large and stunning screen is combined with a Tuned by THX 5.1 audio system that can be set up in minutes. The Sharp-branded 8K TV utilizes ARC/eARC and CEC to connect and communicate perfectly with the WiSA SoundSend, while mobile applications for iOS and Android make advanced tuning a simple process.

“We are thrilled to partner with Foxconn and Sharp at AWE to show what is possible when stunning, large-scale video and immersive audio are combined,” stated Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “As TVs get bigger and more capable of accessing stunning, highly-produced content, we strive to enable the home entertainment experience to include amazing audio that is both easy to use and readily available. This combined demo at AWE is a great example of that goal being achieved.”

AWE is Asia’s largest consumer electronics show and offers top-tier products, technology exchange platforms, and CE brands from around the world. After being put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year’s expo will adhere to health and safety regulations to ensure a successful event.

For more information on the Association and its WiSA Ready and WiSA Certified products, visit www.wisaassociation.org.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Summit Wireless Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WiSA Member Foxconn Demos Sharp 120-Inch 8K TV with WiSA SoundSend and Wireless Audio Speaker System at Appliance & Electronics World Expo WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that Association member Foxconn will showcase WiSA technology in the form of the award-winning WiSA SoundSend and 5.1 WiSA Certified speaker system around its big, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Hisense TVs Certified WiSA Ready, WiSA’s Interoperability Standard Becoming Must-Have Feature for Smart TVs
12.03.21
Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue and Gross Margin
12.03.21
WiSA Ready 4K UHD Smart Projector from LG Electronics Now Available in United States
11.03.21
Platin Audio Debuts Sleek and Powerful New Product Line for Home Cinema Sound
08.03.21
Summit Wireless Technologies to Participate in the Upcoming Conferences
02.03.21
Summit Wireless Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter Update Conference Call on March 12th