 

Garmin announces integration of Amazon’s Alexa Custom Assistant technology into Automotive OEM infotainment systems

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), expanded its strategic relationship with Amazon today with the integration of Alexa Custom Assistant into Garmin’s in-vehicle infotainment systems. Alexa Custom Assistant is a comprehensive solution that allows automakers to access Alexa’s advanced AI to create their own intelligent assistants tailored to their brand personality and customer needs. A designated Tier 1 automotive OEM supplier, Garmin provides infotainment systems, navigation software, voice recognition and other electronics to leading manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Geely.

Now available in Garmin Automotive OEM systems, the Amazon Alexa Custom Assistant gives automakers the flexibility to create their own intelligent branded assistant. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Garmin is honored to be the first Tier 1 auto OEM supplier to integrate Alexa Custom Assistant capabilities into in-vehicle infotainment and navigation systems,” said Matt Munn, Garmin Auto OEM managing director. “This collaboration allows Garmin’s voice solutions team to provide leading automakers with a custom intelligent assistant using Amazon’s industry-leading AI technology. Garmin has collaborated with Amazon on several projects, and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship.”

Alexa Custom Assistant enables device makers and service providers to create their own intelligent branded assistant, known as “Brandon” for demonstration purposes. (Check out Brandon in action in response to questions about tire pressure and check engine light.) This customized assistant can function as their brand’s product and services expert, seamlessly co-existing and cooperating with Alexa to fulfill a customer’s request. The solution uses Amazon’s advanced AI technology to ensure each request is handled by the correct assistant. For example:

  • If a customer asks Alexa when their car needs an oil change, or to roll the window down, the request will be routed to the branded assistant.
  • If a customer asks the branded assistant to play an audio book, the request will be routed to Alexa.
  • Automakers can also create unique capabilities that allow customers to interact with their vehicle from home or the office using an Alexa-enabled device so drivers can ask about their vehicle’s battery charge status, send driving destinations to their car, and more.

Garmin’s Automotive voice development team has been working closely with Amazon to adopt Alexa Custom Assistant and is now showcasing its integration for adoption in production vehicles. The Alexa Custom Assistant technology will be available on Garmin’s latest infotainment solutions, which are built on Qualcomm’s latest generation chipsets. Automakers will still work with Amazon directly to define the experience and access custom wake word and voice for their Alexa Custom Assistant implementation.

