Cubic Nuvotronics Wins Contract to Develop High-Altitude Balloon Payload for Wideband Global Satellite Operations

“Cubic has a long history of developing innovative solutions that address network availability and resiliency in challenged environments for our warfighters,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “With our award-winning Nuvotronics technology, we are able to provide a viable surrogate payload solution with a true size, weight and power (SWaP) advantage.”

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Nuvotronics , which operates within its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded a contract worth approximately $5 million to develop a Wideband Global Satellite Surrogate Payload (WGS-SP) for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) C5ISR Center and Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate (S&TCD). Nuvotronics will deliver a high-altitude balloon (HAB) payload solution to support WGS surrogate operations, intended to provide contingency communication support during “a day without SATCOM” scenarios.

Nuvotronics’ HAB payload solution will support Ka-Band SATCOM for beyond line of sight (BLOS) communications between Division, Brigade, Battalion and Company echelons during electronic or kinetic attacks. During electronic or kinetic attack, SATCOM accessibility may be denied, which creates a need for the Army to have access to alternative capabilities that can effectively restore tactical communications and operate in denied environments.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with the CCDC C5ISR Center and S&TCD to develop a solution that will provide transparent BLOS SATCOM access to existing WGS Ka-Band ground terminals within a region that has been denied access to on-orbit WGS resources,” said Martin Amen, vice president and general manager of Cubic Nuvotronics.

Nuvotronics’ HAB surrogate payload solution will introduce key innovations based on proven technology and processes, including its unique and innovative additive manufacturing process called PolyStrata which enables radio frequency component size reductions from 10x to 100x. PolyStrata also significantly improves radio frequency performance, which will allow Nuvotronics to meet more stringent requirements that would not otherwise be possible.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About Cubic Nuvotronics

Nuvotronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cubic Corporation, is a North Carolina-based innovator and manufacturer of radio frequency and millimeter wave components and modules that offer substantially higher performance at a fraction of the size and weight. Its proprietary PolyStrata technology is scalable to high-volume production utilizing semi-automated batch processes for parallel additive manufacturing. Nuvotronics focuses on applications that demand vastly higher system level value, including size, weight, bandwidth, power savings, life cycle cost savings and performance advantages. These include critical applications in mil/aero markets such as satellite communications; radar; electronic warfare; commercial applications such as 5G cellular communications; as well as test and measurement. To learn more about Cubic Nuvotronics, please visit www.cubic.com/AdvancedRFSolutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005447/en/