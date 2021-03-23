VELO3D, a Leader in the Rapidly Growing, High Value Metal Additive Manufacturing Market, to Become Public Company

VELO3D, Inc. (the “Company” or “VELO3D”), a leader in additive manufacturing (AM) for high value metal parts, and JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation (“JAWS Spitfire”) (NYSE: SPFR), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. The transaction is anticipated to strengthen VELO3D’s position as a trusted partner for companies seeking novel manufacturing solutions for complex design challenges. Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2021, the combined company will operate as VELO3D, and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new ticker symbol “VLD.”

VELO3D is a leader in the evolution from the analog supply chain to digital manufacturing. The Company’s proprietary full-stack 3D metal printing solution enables the production of mission-critical components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems and energy production with better performance, at faster speed and lower cost than traditional methods. With VELO3D’s technology, the Company’s customers are able to create complex metal designs previously considered impossible due to the constraints of legacy AM technology.

Since launching commercially in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company has serviced innovative customers including SpaceX, Honeywell, Boom Supersonic, Chromalloy and Lam Research.

VELO3D’s disruptive technologies, unmatched patent portfolio and deep customer relationships are driving adoption of additive manufacturing in a market that is set to expand to $35 billion in 2030.

VELO3D’s experienced management team, including founder and CEO Benny Buller and CFO Bill McCombe, will continue to lead the Company through its next phase of growth.

“VELO3D partners with the world’s most innovative companies leading the future of space travel, transportation and energy,” said Mr. Buller. “I am proud that such visionary partners continue to trust VELO3D to build products through methods that were previously impossible. With JAWS Spitfire’s long-term partnership, we expect to extend the reach of VELO3D’s technology and bring its solutions to even more customers globally. As we scale our business and advance our growth strategy, we expect to expand the high value metal additive manufacturing market and strengthen our competitive position.”