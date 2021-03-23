TB SA Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

TB SA Acquisition Corp (the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company and established for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company is sponsored by TCP SA, LLC, a Cayman Islands limited liability company affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. The Company intends to identify a potential initial business combination target with a focus on African companies that promote Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) principles. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “NASDAQ”) and trade under the ticker symbol “TBSAU” beginning March 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant may be exercised for one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ under the symbols “TBSA” and “TBSAW,” respectively.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is acting as underwriter for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

