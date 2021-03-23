CareDx Supports Vir Biotechnology’s Clinical Trial Recruitment Efforts for COMET-ICE

The ongoing trial is evaluating VIR-7831, a fully human anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody, for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults at high risk of hospitalization. CareDx’s existing relationships at transplant centers in the U.S. helped raise awareness and identify potential study participants from this high-risk, immune-compromised population. On March 10, 2021, an Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the trial be stopped for enrollment due to evidence of profound efficacy.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced details of their effort to raise awareness and identify potential transplant patients for participation in Vir Biotechnology’s COMET-ICE study (COVID-19 Monoclonal antibody Efficacy Trial - Intent to Care Early).

“We appreciated CareDx’s efforts in raising awareness about this study at our center. Transplant recipients are generally on life-long immunosuppressive medications, and it is imperative to validate therapeutic strategies that could reduce the risk of severe disease-related clinical outcomes in this vulnerable population,” said Dr. Jay Graham, Transplant Surgeon, Montefiore Medical Center.

“CareDx is constantly looking for ways to provide value to the transplant community. We felt it was our duty to let the doctors serving transplant patients know about the clinical trial and to help facilitate access for patients,” said Sham Dholakia, SVP Medical Affairs, CareDx. “Helping to provide optionality, exploring how immunoglobulin can protect immunocompromised patients, in addition to vaccines, will help further reduce the impact of COVID-19.”

