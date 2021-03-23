ValOre Establishes New Shallow PGE Target at Pedra Branca
20 metres grading 1.06 g/t 2PGE+Au in trench and 10 metres grading 1.64 g/t from surface in Trado auger hole
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the
Company”) today announced assay results for 3 trenches and 19 Trado auger holes collected from the Santo Amaro South target area at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements
(“PGE”) Project in northeastern Brazil.
“We have just begun receiving encouraging assays from Trado auger drilling and mechanical trenching, which define a PGE-mineralized trend 800 metres to the south of the Santo Amaro inferred resource,” stated ValOre’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Paterson. “Follow-up work will test continuity and extensions of the undrilled >400 m long PGE-mineralized ultramafic belt at Santo Amaro South.”
Santo Amaro South Trenching and Trado Auger Drilling Highlights:
- Three trenches returned significant intervals of PGE mineralization, including:
- 20 metres (“m”) grading 1.06 grams per tonne palladium + platinum + gold (“g/t 2PGE+Au”), including 7 m grading 1.93 g/t
2PGE+Au
- Contained within a broader interval of 61 m grading 0.43 g/t 2PGE+Au
- Individual sample assays as high as 5.07 g/t 2PGE+Au
- 77 m grading 0.20 g/t 2PGE+Au
- 11 m grading 0.35 g/t 2PGE+Au
- Trado auger drilling assay highlights, from surface, include:
- 10 m grading 1.64 g/t 2PGE+Au
- 4 m grading 1.09 g/t 2PGE+Au
- 3 m grading 0.66 g/t 2PGE+Au
- Assay results validate Trado auger drilling as an effective exploration technique to confirm near-surface PGE mineralization at Pedra Branca and
advance targets to drill-ready stage.
Santo Amaro South 2021 Trado Auger Drilling and Trenching Program
Assay results for 3 east-west trenches (194 total samples) and 19 vertical Trado auger holes (71 total samples) have been received for the Santo Amaro South target area, with significant PGE assays returned for all 3 trenches and multiple Trado auger holes. Trado hole logging, trench mapping, and subsequent assay results have defined multiple un-drilled, north-south-trending mineralized UM packages which exceed 400 m in length and remain open along both directions of geological strike. See Table 1 below for a summary of significant trench and Trado PGE assay intervals, CLICK HERE for Figure 1, showing a map of the Santo Amaro and Santo Amaro region, CLICK HERE for Figure 2, showing a detailed view of the Santo Amaro South target, and CLICK HERE for Figure 3 showing cross sections of the 3 trenches with coincident Trado auger holes.
