 

ValOre Establishes New Shallow PGE Target at Pedra Branca

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 12:00  |  24   |   |   

20 metres grading 1.06 g/t 2PGE+Au in trench and 10 metres grading 1.64 g/t from surface in Trado auger hole

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSXV: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today announced assay results for 3 trenches and 19 Trado auger holes collected from the Santo Amaro South target area at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (“PGE”) Project in northeastern Brazil.

“We have just begun receiving encouraging assays from Trado auger drilling and mechanical trenching, which define a PGE-mineralized trend 800 metres to the south of the Santo Amaro inferred resource,” stated ValOre’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Paterson. “Follow-up work will test continuity and extensions of the undrilled >400 m long PGE-mineralized ultramafic belt at Santo Amaro South.”

Santo Amaro South Trenching and Trado Auger Drilling Highlights:

  • Three trenches returned significant intervals of PGE mineralization, including:
    • 20 metres (“m”) grading 1.06 grams per tonne palladium + platinum + gold (“g/t 2PGE+Au”), including 7 m grading 1.93 g/t 2PGE+Au

      • Contained within a broader interval of 61 m grading 0.43 g/t 2PGE+Au
      • Individual sample assays as high as 5.07 g/t 2PGE+Au
    • 77 m grading 0.20 g/t 2PGE+Au
    • 11 m grading 0.35 g/t 2PGE+Au
  • Trado auger drilling assay highlights, from surface, include:

    • 10 m grading 1.64 g/t 2PGE+Au
    • 4 m grading 1.09 g/t 2PGE+Au
    • 3 m grading 0.66 g/t 2PGE+Au
  • Assay results validate Trado auger drilling as an effective exploration technique to confirm near-surface PGE mineralization at Pedra Branca and advance targets to drill-ready stage.

Santo Amaro South 2021 Trado Auger Drilling and Trenching Program

Assay results for 3 east-west trenches (194 total samples) and 19 vertical Trado auger holes (71 total samples) have been received for the Santo Amaro South target area, with significant PGE assays returned for all 3 trenches and multiple Trado auger holes. Trado hole logging, trench mapping, and subsequent assay results have defined multiple un-drilled, north-south-trending mineralized UM packages which exceed 400 m in length and remain open along both directions of geological strike. See Table 1 below for a summary of significant trench and Trado PGE assay intervals, CLICK HERE for Figure 1, showing a map of the Santo Amaro and Santo Amaro region, CLICK HERE for Figure 2, showing a detailed view of the Santo Amaro South target, and CLICK HERE for Figure 3 showing cross sections of the 3 trenches with coincident Trado auger holes.

Seite 1 von 5
ValOre Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ValOre Establishes New Shallow PGE Target at Pedra Branca 20 metres grading 1.06 g/t 2PGE+Au in trench and 10 metres grading 1.64 g/t from surface in Trado auger holeVANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
ValOre Expands Rhodium Assay Program at Pedra Branca Based on Encouraging Results:
24.02.21
ValOre Establishes New Drill Targets with High-Grade PGE Surface Sampling at Pedra Branca:

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
8
ValOre Metals