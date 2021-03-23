ValOre Establishes New Shallow PGE Target at Pedra Branca

20 metres grading 1.06 g/t 2PGE+Au in trench and 10 metres grading 1.64 g/t from surface in Trado auger hole

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today announced assay results for 3 trenches and 19 Trado auger holes collected from the Santo Amaro South target area at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (“PGE”) Project in northeastern Brazil.



“We have just begun receiving encouraging assays from Trado auger drilling and mechanical trenching, which define a PGE-mineralized trend 800 metres to the south of the Santo Amaro inferred resource,” stated ValOre’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Paterson. “Follow-up work will test continuity and extensions of the undrilled >400 m long PGE-mineralized ultramafic belt at Santo Amaro South.”