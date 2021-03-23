 

Osisko Infill Drilling Returns High Grade at Lynx

696 g/t Au Over 2.5 Metres in Triple Lynx

507 g/t Au Over 2.1 Metres in Lynx Main

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 99 intercepts in 50 drill holes (8 from surface, 22 from underground) and 20 wedges. The intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021).

Drilling is currently focused on the Lynx deposit. Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Today’s infill results in Lynx and Triple Lynx continue to deliver outstanding numbers as demonstrated with our two headline holes, each of which has a subinterval over 1 kilogram of gold per tonne. The infill program continues to confirm the superb high-grade areas found within the Lynx zones.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 696 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in WST-20-0613; 507 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-20-0632; 133 g/t Au over 3.7 metres in WST-21-0622; 70.0 g/t Au over 6.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2375-W2; 148 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2283-W5; 71.2 g/t Au over 4.1 metres in OSK-W-21-2369-W2; 120 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in WST-21-0648B, and 56.4 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in WST-21-0656. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com

Infill Drilling

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor
OSK-W-20-2252-W11 926.4 929.2 2.8 5.83   TLX_3163 Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2256-W8 932.0 944.4 12.4 8.56   TLX_3183
 Triple Lynx
including 935.8 937.0 1.2 22.2  
  947.7 954.0 6.3 5.56   TLX_3163
 Triple Lynx
including 948.4 949.4 1.0 12.0  
and 953.4 954.0 0.6 13.1  
OSK-W-20-2271-W4 757.7 759.7 2.0 5.90   LXM_3304
 Lynx
including 759.2 759.7 0.5 23.5  
OSK-W-20-2280-W6 994.1 997.5 3.4 15.7   TLX_3183
 Triple Lynx
including 994.1 994.9 0.8 41.5  
  1021.9 1024.4 2.5 5.30   TLX_3164
 Triple Lynx
including 1022.7 1023.3 0.6 12.3  
  1085.6 1087.8 2.2 42.3 35.0 TLX_3170
 Triple Lynx
including 1085.6 1086.2 0.3 154 100
OSK-W-20-2280-W7 999.0 1001.0 2.0 78.4 39.1 TLX_3163
 Triple Lynx
including 999.0 999.6 0.6 231 100
OSK-W-20-2280-W9 1045.0 1047.0 2.0 9.03   TLX_3163 Triple Lynx
  1100.0 1102.0 2.0 16.3   TLX_3170
 Triple Lynx
including 1100.7 1101.0 0.3 66.7  
OSK-W-20-2280-W10 982.0 986.3 4.3 9.60   TLX_3180
 Triple Lynx
including 983.3 983.6 0.3 67.4  
and 986.0 986.3 0.3 39.4  
  1010.0 1012.0 2.0 8.40   Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 1011.3 1012.0 0.7 22.4  
  1014.0 1016.0 2.0 5.34   Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
  1023.4 1026.8 3.4 7.49   TLX_3183
 Triple Lynx
including 1023.4 1024.0 0.6 19.6  
  1046.4 1048.4 2.0 3.59   TLX_3163
 Triple Lynx
including 1047.6 1048.4 0.8 8.18  
  1069.4 1071.4 2.0 5.56   TLX_3164 Triple Lynx
  1101.0 1105.0 4.0 10.3   TLX_3170
 Triple Lynx
including 1104.0 1105.0 1.0 33.3  
OSK-W-20-2283-W3 811.0 813.3 2.3 9.66   TLX_3184
 Triple Lynx
including 811.7 812.0 0.3 67.4  
OSK-W-20-2283-W5 990.0 992.0 2.0 148 35.8 TLX_3194

 Triple Lynx
including 990.0 990.7 0.7 421 100
OSK-W-20-2283-W6 969.0 971.0 2.0 6.38   TLX_3193
 Triple Lynx
including 970.2 970.6 0.4 31.1  
OSK-W-20-2283-W8 810.4 816.0 5.6 7.64   TLX_3171
 Triple Lynx
including 810.4 811.0 0.6 25.8  
and 814.4 814.7 0.3 25.5  
  833.0 835.0 2.0 4.18   TLX_3184 Triple Lynx
  864.8 867.0 2.2 30.4   TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 865.4 866.0 0.6 96.8  
  889.9 892.0 2.1 3.84   TLX_3169
 Triple Lynx
including 890.2 890.5 0.3 23.2  
  895.0 897.0 2.0 6.94   TLX_3175
 Triple Lynx
including 895.0 895.5 0.5 25.5  
  1122.9 1125.5 2.6 3.55   TLX_3176
 Triple Lynx
including 1122.9 1123.2 0.3 15.8  
OSK-W-20-2313-W8 839.0 841.0 2.0 3.69   TLX_3184
 Triple Lynx
including 839.5 839.8 0.3 17.3  
OSK-W-20-2313-W9 815.0 817.1 2.1 3.27   TLX_3171 Triple Lynx
  844.0 846.4 2.4 32.5 19.5 TLX_3184
 Triple Lynx
including 846.1 846.4 0.3 204 100
  948.0 950.5 2.5 3.77   TLX_3194 Triple Lynx
  1006.5 1008.6 2.1 7.12   TLX_3195
 Triple Lynx
including 1007.2 1007.6 0.4 23.4  
OSK-W-20-2322-W3 1160.0 1162.0 2.0 16.4   LX4_3430
 Lynx 4
including 1160.4 1161.1 0.7 35.5  
OSK-W-20-2346 958.4 960.5 2.1 7.26   Lynx 4
 Lynx
including 958.9 959.4 0.5 29.2  
  1013.2 1015.5 2.3 8.49   LX4_3429
 Lynx 4
including 1014.0 1014.7 0.7 27.5  
OSK-W-20-2363 794.3 796.3 2.0 8.59   Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 795.1 795.6 0.5 34.2  
  946.5 948.9 2.4 22.3   TLX_3195 Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2369-W1 654.0 657.0 3.0 31.1   LXM_3304
 Lynx
including 655.0 655.9 0.9 52.1  
  993.1 995.2 2.1 8.73   LX4_3430 Lynx 4
  1012.5 1015.0 2.5 22.3   Lynx 4
 Lynx
including 1012.5 1013.0 0.5 97.9  
OSK-W-20-2375 931.8 934.1 2.3 4.03   LX4_3437
 Lynx 4
including 931.8 932.2 0.4 18.9  
OSK-W-20-2375-W2 909.0 911.0 2.0 3.58   LX4_3414 Lynx 4
  926.8 932.8 6.0 70.0 14.4 LX4_3437
 Lynx 4
including 926.8 927.4 0.6 656 100
OSK-W-20-2375-W4 904.0 906.3 2.3 3.53   Lynx 4
 Lynx
including 905.6 905.9 0.3 19.7  
  910.0 912.0 2.0 20.0   Lynx 4
 Lynx
including 911.5 912.0 0.5 76.5  
OSK-W-20-2381 1182.5 1185.0 2.5 12.5   LX4_3449
 Lynx 4
including 1184.2 1185.0 0.8 32.0  
OSK-W-20-2384 1125.8 1127.9 2.1 15.7   LX4_3451
 Lynx 4
including 1127.5 1127.9 0.4 81.1  
OSK-W-20-2385 785.0 787.0 2.0 45.5 26.0 LX4_3426
 Lynx 4
including 786.0 786.5 0.5 178 100
OSK-W-20-2385-W1 819.3 821.4 2.1 39.2 19.6 LX4_3414
 Lynx 4
including 819.6 820.0 0.4 203 100
OSK-W-20-2385-W2 799.0 801.5 2.5 39.4 25.1 LX4_3424
 Lynx 4
including 799.5 799.9 0.4 190 100
OSK-W-20-2416 866.7 868.9 2.2 11.1   Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
  911.0 913.0 2.0 3.66   TLX_3161 Triple Lynx
  923.0 925.1 2.1 9.86   TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 923.3 923.8 0.5 38.9  
  960.0 962.0 2.0 6.21   TLX_3163 Triple Lynx
  1001.2 1004.0 2.8 6.38   TLX_3162
 Triple Lynx
including 1002.0 1003.0 1.0 15.9  
  1076.4 1079.0 2.6 4.90   Triple Lynx
 Triple Lynx
including 1077.2 1077.5 0.3 19.5  
OSK-W-20-2431 587.9 590.0 2.1 76.3 51.7 TLX_3171
 Triple Lynx
including 588.2 588.6 0.4 229 100
OSK-W-21-2369-W2 675.0 679.1 4.1 71.2 40.8 LXM_3304
 Lynx
including 675.7 677.0 1.3 196 100
WST-20-0522 297.0 300.0 3.0 4.42   LXSW_3556 Lynx
  305.4 307.5 2.1 24.4 19.9 LXSW_3556
 Lynx
including 306.0 306.3 0.3 132 100
  312.7 315.0 2.3 3.70   LXSW_3556
 Lynx
including 312.7 313.3 0.6 9.20  
WST-20-0543 52.0 54.0 2.0 10.3   LXM_3303
 Lynx
including 52.0 52.3 0.3 52.4  
  58.0 60.4 2.4 6.48   LXM_3303
 Lynx
including 58.0 58.7 0.7 20.4  
WST-20-0554 295.2 297.2 2.0 7.69   TLX_3131 Triple Lynx
  353.9 356.0 2.1 12.2   TLX_3166
 Triple Lynx
including 354.4 354.9 0.5 41.2  
  490.8 495.1 4.3 19.4   LX4_3450
 Lynx 4
including 490.8 492.0 1.2 49.0  
WST-20-0574 342.0 344.0 2.0 30.2   LXSW_3556
 Lynx
including 343.0 343.7 0.7 85.4  
  365.0 367.3 2.3 3.15   LXSW_3556
 Lynx
including 366.5 366.9 0.4 14.7  
WST-20-0591 144.0 146.2 2.2 23.7   LXM_3338
 Lynx
including 145.5 146.2 0.7 43.2  
  167.1 169.3 2.2 4.98   LXM_3304 Lynx
WST-20-0592 137.5 139.5 2.0 4.67   LXM_3338
 Lynx
including 137.5 138.0 0.5 17.2  
WST-20-0603 297.0 299.0 2.0 4.71   TLX_3166
 Triple Lynx
including 298.1 298.5 0.4 22.8  
  476.0 478.0 2.0 7.78   Lynx SW
 Lynx SW
including 476.8 477.6 0.8 19.1  
WST-20-0608 704.0 706.1 2.1 6.11   LX4_3438
 Lynx 4
including 704.0 704.9 0.9 13.7  
WST-20-0612 247.1 252.6 5.5 6.36   TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 250.8 251.1 0.3 20.2  
  295.5 297.6 2.1 9.18   TLX_3163 Triple Lynx
  311.0 313.2 2.2 19.1   TLX_3164
 Triple Lynx
including 311.6 312.2 0.6 66.5  
WST-20-0613 237.8 240.3 2.5 696 43.4 TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 238.4 239.0 0.6 2820 100
  284.0 286.0 2.0 4.18   TLX_3163 Triple Lynx
  345.0 347.1 2.1 3.56   TLX_3182 Triple Lynx
  357.8 360.5 2.7 3.94   TLX_3182 Triple Lynx
  399.0 401.3 2.3 49.1 44.4 TLX_3188
 Triple Lynx
including 400.0 400.5 0.5 122 100
WST-20-0615 278.8 280.8 2.0 26.2 15.9 TLX_3166
 Triple Lynx
including 279.5 279.8 0.3 169 100
WST-20-0618 221.5 223.6 2.1 73.5 49.5 TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 221.9 222.9 1.0 151 100
WST-20-0624 118.0 120.0 2.0 9.10   LXM_3303
 Lynx
including 118.0 118.8 0.8 21.9  
WST-20-0629 102.0 104.0 2.0 7.39   LXM_3334
 Lynx
including 102.5 103.1 0.6 24.5  
WST-20-0630 96.0 98.0 2.0 3.85   LXM_3334
 Lynx
including 96.0 96.5 0.5 14.2  
  129.6 134.2 4.6 5.18   LXM_3304
 Lynx
including 129.6 130.0 0.4 26.7  
WST-20-0631 128.0 130.0 2.0 25.8   LXM_3304
 Lynx
including 128.0 128.7 0.7 73.5  
  144.5 146.5 2.0 4.51   LXM_3359
 Lynx
including 144.5 145.1 0.6 14.6  
WST-20-0632 123.8 125.9 2.1 507 36.0 LXM_3334
 Lynx
including 124.9 125.5 0.6 1750 100
WST-20-0633 152.8 155.1 2.3 12.2   Lynx

 Lynx
including 152.8 153.3 0.5 26.1  
WST-21-0614 233.1 236.8 3.7 39.5 29.6 TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 235.4 235.9 0.5 173 100
  277.9 280.2 2.3 13.7   TLX_3163
 Triple Lynx
including 278.8 279.2 0.4 65.6  
WST-21-0622 232.7 236.4 3.7 133 74.3 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx
WST-21-0648B 313.5 315.8 2.3 120 43.7 TLX_3166
 Triple Lynx
including 314.8 315.8 1.0 276 100
WST-21-0656 233.0 237.0 4.0 56.4 32.2 TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 234.5 235.1 0.6 261 100
  274.0 276.0 2.0 5.97   TLX_3164 Triple Lynx
  279.0 281.0 2.0 14.5   TLX_3164
 Triple Lynx
including 279.6 280.2 0.6 46.4  
  284.0 286.2 2.2 3.16   TLX_3164 Triple Lynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx and LXSW = Lynx Southwest.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section
OSK-W-20-2252-W11 129 -54 1191 453241 5435694 415 3750
OSK-W-20-2256-W8 125 -51 1056 453160 5435686 411 3675
OSK-W-20-2271-W4 120 -53 1134 453462 5435682 410 3950
OSK-W-20-2280-W6 127 -58 1152 453304 5435639 415 3775
OSK-W-20-2280-W7 127 -58 1131 453304 5435639 415 3775
OSK-W-20-2280-W9 127 -58 1176 453304 5435639 415 3775
OSK-W-20-2280-W10 127 -58 1182 453304 5435639 415 3775
OSK-W-20-2283-W3 135 -50 1004 452997 5435607 425 3500
OSK-W-20-2283-W5 135 -50 1043 452997 5435607 425 3500
OSK-W-20-2283-W6 135 -50 1013 452997 5435607 425 3500
OSK-W-20-2283-W8 135 -50 1236 452997 5435607 425 3500
OSK-W-20-2313-W8 134 -52 1152 452965 5435583 420 3450
OSK-W-20-2313-W9 134 -52 1218 452965 5435583 420 3450
OSK-W-20-2322-W3 130 -54 1274 453608 5435715 403 4075
OSK-W-20-2346 130 -53 1161 453397 5435557 413 3825
OSK-W-20-2363 139 -52 1031 452930 5435548 419 3425
OSK-W-20-2369-W1 130 -56 1193 453424 5435566 410 3850
OSK-W-20-2375 122 -56 1160 453810 5435779 400 4300
OSK-W-20-2375-W2 122 -56 987 453810 5435779 400 4300
OSK-W-20-2375-W4 122 -56 1008 453810 5435779 400 4300
OSK-W-20-2381 134 -53 1230 453620 5435791 402 4125
OSK-W-20-2384 127 -52 1248 453397 5435557 413 3825
OSK-W-20-2385 125 -54 873 453687 5435679 401 4150
OSK-W-20-2385-W1 125 -54 937 453687 5435679 401 4150
OSK-W-20-2385-W2 125 -54 918 453687 5435679 401 4150
OSK-W-20-2416 123 -54 1128 453169 5435624 412 3650
OSK-W-20-2431 136 -57 849 453008 5435388 412 3400
OSK-W-21-2369-W2 130 -56 788 453424 5435566 410 3850
WST-20-0522 177 -52 457 453104 5435064 231 3325
WST-20-0543 150 -41 144 453315 5435165 124 3575
WST-20-0554 148 -44 562 453257 5435209 96 3525
WST-20-0574 139 -63 523 452955 5435003 253 3175
WST-20-0591 136 -35 220 453257 5435209 96 3525
WST-20-0592 137 -26 205 453257 5435209 96 3525
WST-20-0603 161 -59 525 453227 5435125 134 3475
WST-20-0608 152 -44 760 453418 5435305 69 3725
WST-20-0612 128 -62 432 453357 5435273 16 3650
WST-20-0613 123 -55 442 453358 5435273 16 3650
WST-20-0615 177 -58 519 453227 5435125 134 3475
WST-20-0618 181 -63 264 453506 5435327 -7 3800
WST-20-0624 165 -12 148 453256 5435209 96 3525
WST-20-0629 146 -21 175 453321 5435235 55 3600
WST-20-0630 142 -13 166 453321 5435235 55 3600
WST-20-0631 136 -3 166 453322 5435235 55 3600
WST-20-0632 160 -41 172 453321 5435235 55 3600
WST-20-0633 161 -32 171 453321 5435235 55 3600
WST-21-0614 131 -59 427 453357 5435273 16 3650
WST-21-0622 193 -59 270 453506 5435326 -7 3800
WST-21-0648B 166 -59 345 453228 5435126 135 3475
WST-21-0656 139 -61 322 453357 5435272 16 3650

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 and supported by the technical report entitled “Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Windfall Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada” dated March 8, 2021 (with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653 


