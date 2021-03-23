 

Skylight Health to Present at the Virtual Conference for Life Sciences Companies Broadcast Live March 25th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 12:00  |  10   |   |   

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, has been invited to present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum for public and private companies, investors and industry professionals from around the world. This day-long virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:45 AM ET on Thursday, March 25th with the first live webcast at 10:00 AM ET.

Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO of Skylight Health, will present live at 11:30am ET.

REGISTER NOW BY CLICKING HERE.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

Agenda and presenting companies:

Presentation
Time (ET) 		Presenting Company
10:00 AM MagicMed Industries Inc.
10:30 AM Sernova Corp.
11:00 AM VolitionRx Limited
11:30 AM Skylight Health Group Inc.
12:00 PM Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
12:30 PM XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
1:00 PM Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
1:30 PM EarthRenew Inc.
2:00 PM Avicanna Inc.
2:30 PM Orexo AB

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and for more information about the program, please visit www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Seite 1 von 3
Skylight Health Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skylight Health to Present at the Virtual Conference for Life Sciences Companies Broadcast Live March 25th TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, has been invited to present at the Life Sciences …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Skylight Health Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Family Medical Practice Group with 6 Locations in Colorado
16.03.21
Skylight Health Appoints New Chairman of the Board: Patrick McNamee, Former EVP and COO of Express Scripts
10.03.21
Skylight Health to Participate in the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17