Skylight Health to Present at the Virtual Conference for Life Sciences Companies Broadcast Live March 25th
TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United
States, has been invited to present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum for public and private companies, investors and industry professionals from around the world. This day-long virtual event
will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:45 AM ET on Thursday, March 25th with the first live webcast at 10:00 AM ET.
Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO of Skylight Health, will present live at 11:30am ET.
REGISTER NOW BY CLICKING HERE.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.
Agenda and presenting companies:
|
Presentation
Time (ET)
|Presenting Company
|10:00 AM
|MagicMed Industries Inc.
|10:30 AM
|Sernova Corp.
|11:00 AM
|VolitionRx Limited
|11:30 AM
|Skylight Health Group Inc.
|12:00 PM
|Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
|12:30 PM
|XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
|1:00 PM
|Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
|1:30 PM
|EarthRenew Inc.
|2:00 PM
|Avicanna Inc.
|2:30 PM
|Orexo AB
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and for more information about the program, please visit www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.
About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
