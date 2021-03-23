Skylight Health to Present at the Virtual Conference for Life Sciences Companies Broadcast Live March 25th

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:45 AM ET on Thursday, March 25 th with the first live webcast at 10:00 AM ET.

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, has been invited to present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum for public and private companies, investors and industry professionals from around the world. This day-long virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry.

Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO of Skylight Health, will present live at 11:30am ET.

Agenda and presenting companies:

Time (ET) Presenting Company 10:00 AM MagicMed Industries Inc. 10:30 AM Sernova Corp. 11:00 AM VolitionRx Limited 11:30 AM Skylight Health Group Inc. 12:00 PM Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. 12:30 PM XORTX Therapeutics Inc. 1:00 PM Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. 1:30 PM EarthRenew Inc. 2:00 PM Avicanna Inc. 2:30 PM Orexo AB

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.