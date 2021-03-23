Sugarbud Announces Product Launch to Registered Medical Patients and Initial Shipments to the Yukon

Select Sugarbud products are available now to registered medical patients on cannmart.com and the Company expects the initial shipments to YLC will be available in private retail stores by next week.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) (" Sugarbud " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the launch of its Craft Cannabis Collection on the CannMart Inc. VendorLink medical cannabis sales platform and the initial shipment of its Craft Cannabis Collection to Yukon Liquor Corporation (" YLC ").

The initial formats shipped include Sugarbud’s exclusive PreNup 3.5g Dry Flower and Wedding Cake XX 3.5g Dry Flower and 2 x 0.5g Pre-Rolls.

YLC is responsible for the wholesale distribution of non-medical cannabis to private retailers and is the public retailer of non-medical cannabis throughout the territory under the brand Cannabis Yukon.

“We are very pleased to be expanding access to our exceptional high quality Craft Cannabis Collection to both registered medical patients all across Canada and to recreational consumers in the Yukon,” stated Sugarbud's CEO, John Kondrosky.

Sugarbud also announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved the listing of the 76,670,500 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued pursuant to the previously announced bought-deal public offering completed on March 16, 2021. It is expected that the Warrants will commence trading on the TSXV at market open on March 25, 2021 under the trading symbol "SUGR.WR".

About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.