 

Sugarbud Announces Product Launch to Registered Medical Patients and Initial Shipments to the Yukon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 12:00  |  34   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Craft Cannabis Collection on the CannMart Inc. VendorLink medical cannabis sales platform and the initial shipment of its Craft Cannabis Collection to Yukon Liquor Corporation ("YLC").

Select Sugarbud products are available now to registered medical patients on cannmart.com and the Company expects the initial shipments to YLC will be available in private retail stores by next week.

The initial formats shipped include Sugarbud’s exclusive PreNup 3.5g Dry Flower and Wedding Cake XX 3.5g Dry Flower and 2 x 0.5g Pre-Rolls.

YLC is responsible for the wholesale distribution of non-medical cannabis to private retailers and is the public retailer of non-medical cannabis throughout the territory under the brand Cannabis Yukon.

“We are very pleased to be expanding access to our exceptional high quality Craft Cannabis Collection to both registered medical patients all across Canada and to recreational consumers in the Yukon,” stated Sugarbud's CEO, John Kondrosky.

Sugarbud also announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved the listing of the 76,670,500 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued pursuant to the previously announced bought-deal public offering completed on March 16, 2021. It is expected that the Warrants will commence trading on the TSXV at market open on March 25, 2021 under the trading symbol "SUGR.WR".

About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

Seite 1 von 3
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sugarbud Announces Product Launch to Registered Medical Patients and Initial Shipments to the Yukon CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Craft Cannabis Collection on the CannMart Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Sugarbud Announces Initial Shipments to British Columbia
16.03.21
Sugarbud Announces Closing of $4.6 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
08.03.21
Sugarbud To Enter Cannabis Concentrate Market, Announces Agreement with Embark Delta Inc. for the Development and Supply of Solventless Extract Products
04.03.21
Sugarbud Provides Corporate Update and Comments on 2021 Outlook
26.02.21
Sugarbud Expands Distribution to Medical Cannabis Market, Enters National Supply Agreement with CannMart to Provide Access to Registered Medical Patients
24.02.21
Sugarbud Announces Timing of Initial Product Shipments to British Columbia