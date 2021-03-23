 

Versus Systems To Allow Prizing in Mexico Starting in Q2

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

Adding the Largest Latin American Gaming and TV Subscription Markets Will Significantly Expand the Reach of Versus’ Prizing Technology

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) (FRANKFURT: BMVB) today announced that it has added new functionality to its patented Dynamic Regulatory Compliance prizing engine to support uses in Mexico, which is the largest gaming market, and the largest TV subscription market in Latin America. Versus will be partnering with some of its existing content partners to launch in Mexico in Q2 of this year.

By expanding into the Mexican market, Versus will leverage its gaming and second-screen expertise to provide unique prizing solutions for brands and content partners looking to engage with a combined audience of 85 million. According to Statista, user penetration for video games is expected to hit 65.0% by 2025 and household penetration of Pay TV and OTT services is expected to reach 32% in 2020.

"Digital media and entertainment in Mexico is an over twenty billion dollar market and it’s growing significantly year over year. The rapidly expanding Mexican gaming, interactive TV, and streaming markets represent tremendous opportunities for content creators and brands that want to add prizing and interactive engagement for their audiences. Adding access to Mexico is a fantastic fit with our multi-year partnerships with Xcite, Frias, HP, and all of our content and brand partners," said Matthew Pierce, Versus Systems' CEO.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps, and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Players, viewers and users can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into mobile, console, and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

Investor contact:
Sean McGowan, Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
VS@gatewayir.com
or
press@versussystems.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information 

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. 


Versus Systems Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Versus Systems To Allow Prizing in Mexico Starting in Q2 Adding the Largest Latin American Gaming and TV Subscription Markets Will Significantly Expand the Reach of Versus’ Prizing TechnologyLOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Versus Systems Announces Strategic Partnership With Frias Agency
22.02.21
Versus Systems Announces Voluntary Delisting From Canadian Securities Exchange