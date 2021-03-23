 

Emerging Markets Report A Marriage Made in Manama

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 12:07  |  47   |   |   

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As rabid fans of the fintech space we are pleased to continue to report on AppTech Corp. (OTC: APCX), a financial technology company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings.

That’s the description from the Company and plainly spoken, AppTech is innovating within Fintech with novel product offerings including a text payment app we reported on previously. Click here to read “A Bright Future for Fintech and FinTEXT

AppTech Corp. (OTC: APCX) and NEC Payments B.S.C(c) announced on March 08, 2021, the financial closure of the agreement entered into by the parties in October 2020. NECP is based in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain.

The deal is an important catalyst for AppTech as NECP will provide a digital banking and payment technology solution that will enable AppTech to extend its product offering to include flexible, scalable, and secure payment acceptance and issuer payment processing. Through the deployment of NECP’s technologies, AppTech will be empowered to drive the digitization of business and consumer payments flows and migrate cash, along with other legacy payment types to distanced, contactless card, and real-time payment transactions.

In other words, a ton of new verticals just opened up.

It is interesting that there is a compelling quid pro quo as AppTech will license its own Intellectual Property to NECP. It is also important to mention that NECP will assist AppTech by providing best in class software to complete the development of its text payment solution.

Again, we believe the text payment solution has the potential to be highly market disruptive if deployed successfully. According to the release, “The merging of AppTech’s merchant services and secure text payment solution with NECP’s digital account and multi-channel issuer payment processing capabilities will open up many value-added digital financial services opportunities including: end-to-end payment acceptance and digital banking for small to medium-sized enterprises; and the ability to embed B2B payments at multiple points in the supply chain to facilitate straight-through processing, eliminate manual administration, and automate financial control and reconciliation on behalf of customers.”

Seite 1 von 2
AppTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerging Markets Report A Marriage Made in Manama An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - As rabid fans of the fintech space we are pleased to continue to report on AppTech Corp. (OTC: APCX), a financial technology company utilizing innovative …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
AppTech and NEC Payments Announce Financial Close of their Agreement
23.02.21
AppTech Corp. Engages Innovations Realized LLC to Optimize Operations and Growth Strategies

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
21
Apptech Corp. - Patente