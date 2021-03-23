 

Emerging Markets Report A Tipping Point

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 12:07  |  46   |   |   

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent news from U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor, Kisses From Italy, Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), begs the obvious question… is the Company at a tipping point?

We come to this question after a lengthy term of service, telling the Kisses story to the market. First we talked about how their offerings caught fire in the home shopping craze over the past year and then their early successes in brick and mortar restaurants.

Both of those separate successes were important, But now they’ve added to it in a way we think is quite significant.

Very recent news confirms that Kisses’ branded products are now in twenty retail locations in Canada. So on top of the robust online sales and award winning franchise operations in the States, they now have products in twenty stores up North.

From the release:

“We began the initiative involving the Kisses From Italy branded products in late November of 2020 and we were hoping to be in two or three retail stores by the end of 2020. In mid-December, we had surprisingly already entered nine retail stores and the count continued to climb. We are delighted to provide an update that as of the end of February 2021, Kisses From Italy and Mastro Vinci branded products can now be found in 20 stores across Quebec and Ontario and we strongly believe that the store count carrying our products will continue to climb”

In addition, recent coverage by renowned Franchise industry news source www.franchising.com put out a piece highlighting Kisses From Italy’s Agreement signed in June of 2020 with Canadian based entrepreneur to open new locations in Canada beginning with Ontario and Quebec.

The Company kept moving forward beginning with a newly signed franchise agreement that will see the opening of the Company’s first franchise in California. This was followed by a consulting agreement signed with ExpanGlobal for the county if India. Kisses From Italy President and Co-CEO, Michele Di Turi, attended a Franchise roadshow for a select group of potential franchisees entering the Indian market. Following the signed franchise development deal, mentioned above, the Company brought on retail advisory giant, Oberfeld Snowcap, to assist in site scouting and lease negotiations for new locations based in Canada. The end of 2020 saw Kisses From Italy developing its retail distribution plan, as they entered the retail space in Canada, in multiple stores with Kisses From Italy branded Organic and Gluten-Free products.

Seite 1 von 2
Kisses From Italy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerging Markets Report A Tipping Point An Emerging Markets News Commentary ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recent news from U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor, Kisses From Italy, Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), begs the obvious question… is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin