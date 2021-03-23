We come to this question after a lengthy term of service, telling the Kisses story to the market. First we talked about how their offerings caught fire in the home shopping craze over the past year and then their early successes in brick and mortar restaurants.

Both of those separate successes were important, But now they’ve added to it in a way we think is quite significant.

Very recent news confirms that Kisses’ branded products are now in twenty retail locations in Canada. So on top of the robust online sales and award winning franchise operations in the States, they now have products in twenty stores up North.

From the release:

“We began the initiative involving the Kisses From Italy branded products in late November of 2020 and we were hoping to be in two or three retail stores by the end of 2020. In mid-December, we had surprisingly already entered nine retail stores and the count continued to climb. We are delighted to provide an update that as of the end of February 2021, Kisses From Italy and Mastro Vinci branded products can now be found in 20 stores across Quebec and Ontario and we strongly believe that the store count carrying our products will continue to climb”

In addition, recent coverage by renowned Franchise industry news source www.franchising.com put out a piece highlighting Kisses From Italy’s Agreement signed in June of 2020 with Canadian based entrepreneur to open new locations in Canada beginning with Ontario and Quebec.

The Company kept moving forward beginning with a newly signed franchise agreement that will see the opening of the Company’s first franchise in California. This was followed by a consulting agreement signed with ExpanGlobal for the county if India. Kisses From Italy President and Co-CEO, Michele Di Turi, attended a Franchise roadshow for a select group of potential franchisees entering the Indian market. Following the signed franchise development deal, mentioned above, the Company brought on retail advisory giant, Oberfeld Snowcap, to assist in site scouting and lease negotiations for new locations based in Canada. The end of 2020 saw Kisses From Italy developing its retail distribution plan, as they entered the retail space in Canada, in multiple stores with Kisses From Italy branded Organic and Gluten-Free products.