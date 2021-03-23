BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth Quarter on March 30, 2021

 

Mainz, Germany, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021. BioNTech invites investors and the general public to join a conference call and webcast with investment analysts on the same day at 8.00 a.m. EDT (2.00 p.m. CET) to report its financial results and provide a corporate update on the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j78pn8zg

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers ten minutes prior to the start and provide the Conference ID:

United States international:
United States domestic (toll-free):
Germany:
Conference ID: 		+1 646 741 3167
+1 877 870 9135
+49 (0) 692 2222 625
4038477

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://biontech.de/. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de.

BioNTech Contacts

Investor Relations
Sylke Maas, Ph.D.
+49 (0)6131 9084 1074
Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
+49 (0)6131 9084 1513
Media@biontech.de

 


