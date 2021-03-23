 

Sanjay Shrestha of Plug Power Named to the 2021 Food Logistics Champions  Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

For the sixth year, a Plug Power employee is recognized for their vision, influence and achievements within the supply chain industry

LATHAM, N.Y., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions building the global green hydrogen economy, announced that Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, has awarded Plug Power’s Chief Strategy Officer, Sanjay Shrestha, a winner of its 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award.

Under Shrestha’s leadership, in June 2020, Plug Power closed the acquisitions of two companies involved in producing and transporting green hydrogen, United Hydrogen and Giner ELX, positioning Plug Power to transition to zero-carbon hydrogen solutions. These vertical integrations are in line with Plug Power’s green hydrogen business strategy, and in fact has allowed Plug Power to recently increase green hydrogen generation targets to 500 tons per day by 2025 and 1,000 tons per day before 2028. Working with partners, Plug Power has continued to make progress on moving multiple plants forward with expected completion of two green hydrogen generation plants by the end of 2022.

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, the global hydrogen economy could reach $10 trillion by 2050, representing 18% of the global energy demand. Shrestha’s strategy has aligned Plug Power to build a resilient, first of a kind, green hydrogen network in the US to support the mission to decarbonize the broader transportation and logistics industries, a mission shared by both Plug Power and its customers.

“As Plug Power’s Chief Strategy Officer, Sanjay Shrestha has been integral in growing the green hydrogen economy to support the zero-carbon fuel needs of cold chain customers including Walmart, Kroger, Wegmans and FreezPak – all of which have aggressive sustainability goals they are working to meet,” said Andy Marsh, Plug Power CEO. “We’re honored to see him receive this award.”

“Plug Power’s green hydrogen strategy positions us to be an industry leader in the $10T hydrogen economy,” said Sanjay Shrestha. “The market for green hydrogen remains substantial on a global basis, primarily seeing demand from transportation, logistics and supply chain operations. I’m honored to be recognized for my impact in firming this economy for Plug Power and global energy consumers.”

