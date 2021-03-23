

Teleste records a non-recurring item of EUR 3.2 million in other operating income in the first quarter of 2021. The income relates to the crime incident announced in March 2019. The company is able to recover EUR 3.2 million as a settlement with insurance companies during the first quarter of 2021 in addition to recovered funds reported in the financial statements of 2019 (recovered funds in total EUR 3.9 million). The company estimates that additional recovery of the funds lost due to the crime incident is unlikely in the future. The company reports the non-recurring income as an adjusted item, which does not affect the adjusted operating profit, nor the financial outlook announced earlier.



