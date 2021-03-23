 

GZ6G Technologies Introduces Green Zebra Data Centers Division

Focus on Safe and Secure Data Center Solution for Venues, Cities, and Customers

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC) has established the Green Zebra Data Centers division which will focus on reliable safe and secure tier 3 & 4 data center solutions for GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Networks and Green Zebra Smart Labs divisions, as well as co-location and leasing opportunities for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Data Centers will support and optimize in-user software applications across the various GZ6G Technologies’ divisions and will be essential for storing, processing, and disseminating data and applications housing critical and proprietary assets for enterprise customers.

“Green Zebra Data Center platform will not only provide customers with affordable options for cloud-based and data center services,  while increasing revenue by offering edge computing and co-location hosting services, managed services and cloud applications that delivers world class experiences as the industry expands,” said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. “These centers will support and optimize our end user’s software applications such as the VenuTrax analytics software in addition to other IoT software applications developed or acquired by our Green Zebra Smart Labs division.”

Green Zebra Data Centers will house dual-powered servers, network links, storage, and other IT components powered with multiple, active and independent sources of power and cooling resources. With security the utmost priority, the Green Zebra Data Centers will be digitally and physically secured with 24-hour security and IT support.

The first Green Zebra Data Center will open Fall 2021. For more information on Green Zebra Data Centers or GZ6G Technologies visit: www.GZ6G.com.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Data Center: Green Zebra Data Centers division will focus on safe and secure data storage solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and leasing options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2003, GZ6G Technologies has been the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

