DeFi Technologies Signs LOI to Acquire remaining 80% Interest in Valour Structured Products, a leading Exchange Traded Products issuer with a focus on digital assets

Valour Structured products has seen a 688.35% percent growth in its Bitcoin Zero product since end of December 2020 to over $50M AUM in March 2021

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a 80% equity interest in Valour Structured Products, Inc. (“Valour”) from certain shareholders of Valour (“Acquisition”). The Company currently holds a 20% interest in Valour and following the Acquisition, Valour will become a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies.

