DeFi Technologies Signs LOI to Acquire remaining 80% Interest in Valour Structured Products, a leading Exchange Traded Products issuer with a focus on digital assets
Valour Structured products has seen a 688.35% percent growth in its Bitcoin Zero product since end of December 2020 to over $50M AUM in March 2021
TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding
Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a 80% equity interest in Valour Structured Products, Inc. (“Valour”) from certain shareholders of Valour (“Acquisition”). The Company currently holds a 20%
interest in Valour and following the Acquisition, Valour will become a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies.
The LOI contemplates that DeFi Technologies and Valour will promptly negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement (“Definitive Agreement”), together with such other documents that may be required in order to formalize and execute the terms of the Acquisition as outlined in the LOI.
Valour Highlights:
- Bitcoin Zero started trading on December 3rd, 2020 on the Nordic Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.
- In the month of December 2020, Bitcoin Zero was in the top 3 most traded Exchange Traded Products on the exchange.
- Valour ended the 2020 fiscal year with US$6.9 million in assets under management. It currently has US$47,496,000 in assets under management as of March, 22, 2021.
- Valour intends to list additional products on Boerse, Stuttgart, SIX Stock Exchange and Berne Bourse in Q2 2021.
- Launch of Ethereum Zero and subsequent digital asset products planned for March 2021.
- Valour was Co-Founded by Johan Wattenstrom, Founder & Director of Nortide Capital AG. Mr. Wattenstrom was also the founder of XBT Provider, the first synthetic exchange traded product ever launched for BTC in 2015 which currently has 4 billion in assets under management.
In consideration for the Acquisition, DeFi Technologies shall, upon closing of the Acquisition, issue 36,934,315 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of C$2.05 per common share to the shareholders of Valour in exchange for 80% of the common shares in the capital of Valour. Additional information in connection with the Acquisition will be provided by the Company in subsequent press releases.
