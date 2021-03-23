Jericho Energy Ventures Announces UnitBirwelco as Manufacturing Partner for Hydrogen Boiler

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; Frankfurt: JLM0; OTC: JROOF) (“Jericho” or “JEV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies (“HTI”), has an agreement in principle with Wales, UK-based UnitBirwelco to provide engineering support, procurement, manufacturing, and fabrication related to its cleanH2steam DCC boiler.

Founded in 1902, UnitBirwelco is an internationally recognized engineering, procurement, and construction management (“EPCm”) firm with specific expertise in thermal equipment including complex, high-temperature systems, projects, and capabilities operating primarily within the power, energy, oil & gas, pharmaceutical and chemical & petrochemical sectors.

“UnitBirwelco’s long-standing and respected expertise in manufacturing thermal equipment gave us great comfort in selecting them to produce our initial cleanH2steam DCC boilers. They have completed highly engineered and technically challenging projects around the world in many of the same industries HTI has focused on for its cleanH2steam DCC. With their commitment to safety, the highest standards of quality and the environment, our organizations share in the same underlying values,” Brian Williamson, CEO of JEV stated.

Cy Wilkinson, CEO of UnitBirwelco, stated, "After establishing a long-term strategy for sustainability and achieving carbon negative status, UnitBirwelco Limited are pleased to partner with Jericho Energy Ventures to provide the engineering support, procurement, manufacturing, and fabrication related to its cleanH2steam DCC boiler. UnitBirwelco’s experience in boilers, heat exchangers and thermal equipment fits perfectly with this project and this venture is the first step in our global collaboration. The innovative desire of Jericho in their acquisition of HTI shows leadership in the clean energy sector - we’re excited to be part of what we expect will be a long-lasting alliance."