Atlas Wins Environmental Services Contract with City of Augusta, GA

The scope of work includes landfill site acceptability studies, landfill design services, and landfill environmental compliance activities in the State of Georgia, to be performed in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local rules and regulations. The work will be accomplished through onsite work that will include engineering, construction management & quality assurance, environmental & testing and special services.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Environmental, Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction and Quality Management (PCQM) services for government and commercial clients, announced today that it was awarded a contract to perform environmental compliance, testing, engineering and consulting for the City of Augusta, Georgia’s Environmental Services Department. The initial phase of the contract will be three years. The contract may be renewed for two one-year terms upon mutual agreement.

“We are pleased to provide Atlas’ expertise and long-standing experience as we partner with the City of Augusta in providing a forward-thinking approach to ensure the safety and security of the communities around the Deans Bridge MSW Landfill,” said Atlas CEO L. Joe Boyer.

The City of Augusta currently owns approximately 1,177 acres southwest of Augusta, which is the site of the existing Deans Bridge MSW Landfill. The landfill currently accepts 1,000 to 1,500 tons per day of waste from private collection vehicles. Some of the acreage contains ancillary facilities such as office and maintenance buildings, customer drop off area, sediment ponds, roads, and leachate holding facilities.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management, and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With a nationwide footprint and more than 3,300 employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

About Augusta’s Environmental Services Department

The Augusta Environmental Services Department is responsible for the facilities at the landfill, solid waste management planning for Augusta and all residential solid waste collections. Additionally, the Department is responsible for the Augusta Brownfield program and other environmental compliance issues. These include indoor air quality, underground storage tank, environmental site assessments, asbestos management, and lead paint abatement for Augusta owned facilities.

