 

Atlas Wins Environmental Services Contract with City of Augusta, GA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 12:00  |  23   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Environmental, Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction and Quality Management (PCQM) services for government and commercial clients, announced today that it was awarded a contract to perform environmental compliance, testing, engineering and consulting for the City of Augusta, Georgia’s Environmental Services Department. The initial phase of the contract will be three years. The contract may be renewed for two one-year terms upon mutual agreement.

The scope of work includes landfill site acceptability studies, landfill design services, and landfill environmental compliance activities in the State of Georgia, to be performed in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local rules and regulations. The work will be accomplished through onsite work that will include engineering, construction management & quality assurance, environmental & testing and special services.

“We are pleased to provide Atlas’ expertise and long-standing experience as we partner with the City of Augusta in providing a forward-thinking approach to ensure the safety and security of the communities around the Deans Bridge MSW Landfill,” said Atlas CEO L. Joe Boyer.

The City of Augusta currently owns approximately 1,177 acres southwest of Augusta, which is the site of the existing Deans Bridge MSW Landfill. The landfill currently accepts 1,000 to 1,500 tons per day of waste from private collection vehicles. Some of the acreage contains ancillary facilities such as office and maintenance buildings, customer drop off area, sediment ponds, roads, and leachate holding facilities.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management, and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With a nationwide footprint and more than 3,300 employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

About Augusta’s Environmental Services Department
The Augusta Environmental Services Department is responsible for the facilities at the landfill, solid waste management planning for Augusta and all residential solid waste collections. Additionally, the Department is responsible for the Augusta Brownfield program and other environmental compliance issues. These include indoor air quality, underground storage tank, environmental site assessments, asbestos management, and lead paint abatement for Augusta owned facilities.

Contacts

Media
Karlene Barron
770-314-5270
karlene.barron@oneatlas.com

Investors
512-851-1507
ir@oneatlas.com


Atlas Technical Consultants Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlas Wins Environmental Services Contract with City of Augusta, GA AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Environmental, Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Atlas Technical Consultants Appoints New Chief Diversity Officer
08.03.21
Atlas Technical Consultants Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
03.03.21
Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Agreement to Acquire Atlantic Engineering Laboratories, Inc.
26.02.21
Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Significant Recapitalization and Simplification of Its Capital Structure