 

Emerging Markets Report A Psychedelic Solution to a National Crisis

23.03.2021   

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s featured company is emerging in a new lane of health care that we believe could be revolutionary. Please allow us to introduce Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH).

Let’s start with the Company mission statement:

“MINDCURE is focused on finding new ways to treat the profound distress of a world suffering from a mental health crisis. This is a tremendous opportunity to bring a new category of psychoactive and psychedelic treatments to market.”

It’s a bold statement for sure but unless you’ve had your power out the last year you’ve seen the tremendous amount of new interest in psilocybin and psychedelics specifically for mental health applications.

Here are a few bullets to consider before we discuss what’s novel at MINDCURE.

  • In late June, 40% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance use.
  • One in six U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.
  • Half of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24.
  • Depression alone costs the nation about $210.5 billion annually.
  • The average delay between onset of mental illness symptoms and treatment is 11 years.
  • Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people aged 10-34 in the U.S. and the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.
  • Many people suffer from more than one mental disorder at a given time. In particular, depressive illnesses tend to co-occur with substance abuse and anxiety disorders.
  • More than 70% of youth in the juvenile justice system have a diagnosed mental illness.
  • Transgender adults are nearly 12 times more likely to attempt suicide than the general population.
  • The most common mental illnesses in the U.S. are anxiety disorders, which affect 40 million adults (18.1% of the population).

It’s staggering and we’d imagine everyone reading this note can affirm at least part of the list. The mental health crisis is clear.

This prescient article from Forbes titled “Why the Future of Mental Health Care May Lie in Psychedelics” is compelling. Here’s an important breakout quote:

In just a handful of years, the perception of psychedelics’ brand image among mainstream audiences has rapidly shifted from a dubious party drug to an approachable form of medicine.”

Disclaimer

