Psilocybin Data Study Agreement Reached Between Silo Wellness and Ehave Using Brain Scientific Mapping Neurocap

The study will focus on studying transitions in and out of the altered state of consciousness caused by psychedelic molecules and offer a safe and powerful means of advancing knowledge on the neurobiology of non-ordinary conscious states. Advancing the understanding of the neurobiological underpinnings of immersive states of consciousness could ultimately help researchers find better treatment approaches for diseases such as chronic pain, depression (major and persistent), bipolar disorder, general anxiety, ADHD and Schizophrenia. Ehave’s proprietary dashboard will be used to collect and sort data from the brain mapping study.

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (“ Silo Wellness ”) (CSE: SILO), a wellness company in the psychedelics and functional mushroom marketplaces and Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today plans to collaborate on a data- study in coordination with select volunteer participants of Silo Wellness’ Jamaican psilocybin-facilitated wellness retreats.

Ehave will integrate Brain Scientific's NeuroCap and NeuroEEG to acquire data from participants in real time. The study with Silo Wellness will allow Ehave to deploy NeuroCap and NeuroEEG in order to capture the data around the electrophysiological changes in brain pre-, mid-, and post-psychedelic drug administration. This will allow researchers to measure the efficacy of psychedelic molecules on various mental health indications that might open new doorways for psychedelic research and development of molecules to address various mental health disorders with great precision and efficiency.

Ehave CEO, Ben Kaplan said, “Brain mapping reveals which areas of the brain are not working the way they should, as well as how those areas are affected by external factors." Mr. Kaplan continued, "The brain mapping process will allow us to see inside the brain to identify the effects of psilocybin molecules and its derivatives on brainwaves. From the data we receive from the brain map, a report will be generated for each patient that shows the areas affected.”

“Silo Wellness is delighted to collaborate on discovering innovative methods to assist in delivering the most optimal experience of wellness retreat participants through the screening of psychoactivity, which may enable us to learn even more about therapeutic dosing of psilocybin products,” commented Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness. “Scientific approaches such as this align with our ongoing commitment to leverage technology, applications and formats, such as our patent-pending psilocybin nasal spray, to both destigmatize and transform the psychedelics landscape.”