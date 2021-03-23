Ascendis Pharma A/S Presents 6-Month Open-Label Extension Data from Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial of TransCon PTH in Adult Hypoparathyroidism at ENDO 2021

Clinical data demonstrate the potential of TransCon PTH as a hormone replacement therapy for adults with hypoparathyroidism

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to create product candidates that address unmet medical needs, today presented the safety and efficacy results of TransCon PTH after six-months of treatment in patients with hypoparathyroidism enrolled in the open-label extension period (OLE) of the phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial, at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, taking place virtually from March 20-23, 2021.



“The study demonstrated that a majority of subjects were able to achieve independence from conventional therapeutic supplements, while maintaining serum calcium in the normal range and having clinically meaningful improvements in urine calcium levels, bone turnover markers and bone mineral density and quality of life,” said Mishaela Rubin, M.D. M.S., Associate Professor of Medicine in the Metabolic Bone Disease Unit at the Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. “Importantly, we are presenting the first data on the treatment effect of TransCon PTH on the Hypoparathyroidism Patient Experience Scale (HPES). In this study, HPES scores all decreased from baseline to Week 26, indicating fewer and less impact of disease-specific symptoms. These data are promising and TransCon PTH may offer a new potential treatment option for patients with hypoparathyroidism, many of whom have their daily lives disrupted by the disorder.”