 

Ascendis Pharma A/S Presents 6-Month Open-Label Extension Data from Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial of TransCon PTH in Adult Hypoparathyroidism at ENDO 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 12:05  |  46   |   |   

Clinical data demonstrate the potential of TransCon PTH as a hormone replacement therapy for adults with hypoparathyroidism

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to create product candidates that address unmet medical needs, today presented the safety and efficacy results of TransCon PTH after six-months of treatment in patients with hypoparathyroidism enrolled in the open-label extension period (OLE) of the phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial, at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, taking place virtually from March 20-23, 2021.  

“The study demonstrated that a majority of subjects were able to achieve independence from conventional therapeutic supplements, while maintaining serum calcium in the normal range and having clinically meaningful improvements in urine calcium levels, bone turnover markers and bone mineral density and quality of life,” said Mishaela Rubin, M.D. M.S., Associate Professor of Medicine in the Metabolic Bone Disease Unit at the Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. “Importantly, we are presenting the first data on the treatment effect of TransCon PTH on the Hypoparathyroidism Patient Experience Scale (HPES). In this study, HPES scores all decreased from baseline to Week 26, indicating fewer and less impact of disease-specific symptoms. These data are promising and TransCon PTH may offer a new potential treatment option for patients with hypoparathyroidism, many of whom have their daily lives disrupted by the disorder.”

Presentation Details and Data Highlights1
Presentation title: TransCon PTH as a Hormone Replacement Therapy for Patients with Hypoparathyroidism: 6-Month Update from the PaTH Forward Open-Label Extension in 58 subjects.
Oral session: Novel Treatments for Metabolic Bone Diseases; March 23, 2021 at 2:15 to 2:25 p.m. EDT.
Presenter:  Mishaela Rubin, M.D. M.S.
Summary of findings: Six-month results from the PaTH Forward OLE demonstrated:

  • Over 90 percent of subjects demonstrated independence from standard-of-care (calcium ≤ 500 mg/day and active vitamin D = 0 µg/day) and 76 percent of subjects eliminated all supplements while:
    • Maintaining mean serum calcium in the normal range
    • Reducing mean 24-hour urine calcium to within the normal range
    • Achieving sustained reductions in mean serum phosphate and calcium x phosphate product
    • Demonstrating enhanced quality of life on both SF-36 Functional Health Survey and HPES
    • Trending towards normalization of skeletal remodeling.
  • TransCon PTH continues to be well-tolerated:
    • No adverse events of hypocalcemia or hypercalcemia requiring visit to hospital, emergency room or urgent care.

“All 58 subjects in the open-label extension have now completed 12 months of treatment on TransCon PTH without any additional dropouts, which is a reflection of patient comfort with this once-daily injection as a chronic therapy for hypoparathyroidism,” said Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Endocrine Medical Sciences at Ascendis Pharma. “TransCon PTH is a potential hormone replacement therapy that was designed to restore calcium metabolism and improve quality of life for people with hypoparathyroidism, and we plan to present the 12-month results at an upcoming scientific meeting.”

Seite 1 von 4
Ascendis Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S Presents 6-Month Open-Label Extension Data from Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial of TransCon PTH in Adult Hypoparathyroidism at ENDO 2021 Clinical data demonstrate the potential of TransCon PTH as a hormone replacement therapy for adults with hypoparathyroidismCOPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Participation at Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
10.03.21
Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results
10.03.21
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Seven Presentations at ENDO 2021, Demonstrating Commitment to People with Rare Endocrine Diseases
04.03.21
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on March 10
26.02.21
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces New “Outgrow GHD” Educational Resource to Support Rare Disease Day 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
4
Ascendis Pharma