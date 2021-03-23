--------------------------------------------------------------------------------General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of aEurope-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of thisannouncement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------23.03.2021TRANSLATION FROM GERMAN ORIGINAL; ONLY THE GERMAN ORIGINAL IS BINDING AND VALIDCONVOCATIONAT0000606306202104220008of the shareholders for theANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGofRaiffeisen Bank International AGcommercial register of the Commercial Court of Vienna under FN 122119 mISIN AT0000606306which will be held as a virtual assembly on Tuesday, 22 April 2021 at 10:00 a.m.(CEST)at Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Raiffeisensaal,Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austria.I. Conducting a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence ofshareholdersAfter careful consideration, the Management Board of Raiffeisen BankInternational AG has decided to conduct this year's Annual General Meeting as avirtual meeting in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to protect shareholders andother participants. The Annual General Meeting of Raiffeisen Bank InternationalAG will therefore be conducted on the basis of sec. 1 of the Federal Actconcerning special measures in company law due to COVID-19 (COVID-19 Company LawAct (Gesellschaftsrechtliches COVID-19-Gesetz as amended) and the Ministry ofJustice Regulation on the more detailed provisions for the conducting ofmeetings under company law without the physical presence of the participants andon passing resolutions in alternative ways (COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance(Gesellschaftsrechtliche COVID-19-Verordnung as amended), in the form of avirtual assembly by means of a one-way acoustic and optical connection in realtime in accordance with sec. 3 para. 1 COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance withoutthe physical presence of the shareholders.It is expressly pointed out that - in contrast to the Annual General Meeting ofthe Company on 20 October 2020 and the option provided for in sec. 3 para. 4COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance - special proxies pursuant to sec. 3 para. 4COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance will not be proposed at the upcoming AnnualGeneral Meeting on 22 April 2021. This is because shareholders will be able toparticipate remotely (sec. 102 para. 3 sub-para. 2 Stock Corporation Act(Aktiengesetz) and vote remotely (sec. 102 para. 3 sub-para. 3 Stock CorporationAct and sec. 126 Stock Corporation Act) via the AGM portal.II. Participation of shareholders through the AGM portal and by grantingauthorization to special proxiesThe Company is providing the AGM portal for the participation of shareholders inthis year's Annual General Meeting. Shareholders can therefore participate inthe virtual Annual General Meeting by electronic connection using individualaccess details through the AGM portal set up by the Company. In addition,shareholders are offered the opportunity to exercise their shareholder rightsthrough one of the special proxies proposed by the Company in accordance withsec. 3 para. 4 COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance.Detailed information on the organizational and technical requirements forparticipation in the virtual Annual General Meeting ("ParticipationInformation") will be available from 1 April 2021 on the Company's website [1]at www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/events-overview/annual-general-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2021 [http://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/events-overview/annual-general-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2021] in accordance withsec. 3 para. 3 in conjunction with sec. 2 para. 4 COVID-19 Company LawOrdinance.[1] [https://easy.euroadhoc.com/#_ftnref1] All references to the Company'swebsite that follow refer to www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/events-overview/annual-general-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2021 [http://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/events-overview/annual-general-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2021]III. Partial transmission of the Annual General Meeting on the InternetThe Annual General Meeting will be partially broadcast to the public on theCompany's website from approximately 10.00 a.m. (CEST) from the beginning untilthe end of the presentation of agenda item 1 in accordance with sec. 3 para. 2COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance in conjunction with sec. 102 para. 4 of the StockCorporation Act.A. AGENDA1. Presentation of the approved annual financial statements, including themanagement report, the consolidated financial statements and consolidatedmanagement report, each as at 31 December 2020, and the proposal for theutilization of profit, the separate non-financial report and the report ofthe Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year as well as the ManagementBoard's Corporate Governance Report.2. Resolution on the utilization of net profit, as shown in the annualfinancial statements as at 31 December 2020.3. Resolution on the release of the members of the Management Board fromliability for the 2020 financial year.4. Resolution on the release of the members of the Supervisory Board fromliability for the 2020 financial year.5. Resolution on the amount of remuneration to be paid to the members of theSupervisory Board.6. Appointment of an auditor (bank auditor) for the audit of the annualfinancial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2022financial year.7. Resolution on the report of the remuneration of the members of theManagement Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year(remuneration report 2020).B. DOCUMENTS RELATED TO THE GENERAL MEETINGThe following documents will be available on the Company's website by 1 April2021 at the latest:* Annual financial statements for 2020, including the management report;* Consolidated financial statements for 2020, including the consolidatedmanagement report;* Corporate Governance Report 2020;* Proposal for the utilization of profit for the financial year 2020;* Separate non-financial report for the financial year 2020;* Report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2020;* Proposed resolutions for items 2 to 7 on the agenda;* Remuneration Policy for the members of the Management Board and SupervisoryBoard;* Complete text of this convocation notice;* Forms for granting and revoking a proxy pursuant to sec. 114 of the StockCorporation Act as well as for special proxies;* Information on the organizational and technical requirements for participationin the virtual Annual General Meeting in accordance with sec. 3 para. 3 inconjunction with sec. 2 para. 4 COVID-19 Company Law Ordinace ("ParticipationInformation");* Inquiry form.C. RECORD DATE AND PARTICIPATION IN THE GENERAL MEETINGRecord date pursuant to sec. 111 of the Stock Corporation ActThe right to participate in the General Meeting and to exercise voting rightsand other shareholder rights which are to be exercised during the course of theGeneral Meeting depends on the ownership of shares at the end of the tenth dayprior to the General Meeting (record date). This record date is 12 April 2021,12:00 p.m. (CEST). Only those who are shareholders on the record date, and areable to provide the Company with proof of this, are entitled to participate inthe General Meeting.Proof of share ownershipAll bearer shares of the Company are deposited bearer shares. Share ownership onthe record date is to be proven by the submission of a deposit certificate(Depotbestätigung) pursuant to sec. 10a of the Stock Corporation Act, which mustbe received by the Company no later than 19 April 2021, 12:00 p.m. (CEST) solelythrough or at one of the following communication channels and addresses:(i) for the transmission of the deposit certificate in written formby mail or courier service: Raiffeisen Bank International AGc/o Link Market Services GmbH, Siebensterngasse 32-34, 1070 Viennaby e-mail an electronic document in PDF format with a qualified electronicsignature: anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at [anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at]by SWIFT: RZBAATWWXXXMessage Type MT598 or MT599; add "HV RBI" in field 20 and "ISIN AT0000606306" infield 77E or 79(ii) for the transmission of the deposit certificate in text form pursuant tosec. 15 para. 2 of the Articles of Associationby fax: +43 (0) 1 3750 215-99by e-mail: anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at [anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at]with the deposit certificate attached to the e-mail (e.g. pdf)Deposit certificate pursuant to sec. 10a of the Stock Corporation ActThe deposit certificate must be issued by the depositary credit institution,which must have its registered office in a member state of the European EconomicArea or in a full member state of the OECD, in German or English, and it mustcontain the following:* Information on the issuer: name/company name and address or any code usedbetween credit institutions (SWIFT);* Information on the shareholder: name/company name, address, date of birth ofnatural persons, register and register no. of legal entities;* Information on the shares: number of shares held by the shareholder, ISINAT0000606306;* Securities account number, or, if not available, another relevant reference oridentifier;* Express confirmation that the deposit certificate relates to the record dateof 12 April 2021, 12:00 p.m. (CEST).Submission of the deposit certificate serves at the same time as registrationfor the General Meeting. Registered shareholders in this convocation noticetherefore refers to those shareholders whose deposit certificates have beenreceived by the Company on a timely basis.Shareholders are not blocked by registering for the General Meeting or bysubmitting a deposit certificate; shareholders can therefore continue to freelydispose of their shares after registration or submission of a depositcertificate.D. REFERENCE TO THE RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS PURSUANT TO sections 109, 110, 118AND 119 OF THE STOCK CORPORATION ACTRequesting additional agenda itemsShareholders whose shares equal individually or in aggregate 5% of the sharecapital of the Company and who prove that they have held these shares for atleast three months prior to submission of the request (as to establishing proof,see below) may request in writing that items be added to the agenda of thisGeneral Meeting and that an announcement is made in this respect. This requestmust be received by the Company, at Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Attn.Elisabeth Klinger - Group Investor Relations, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna,Austria, in writing (signature required) no later than 1 April 2021 or, if sentby e-mail with a qualified electronic signature to the e-mail addressanmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at [anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at] or by SWIFT tothe address RZBAATWWXXX. "In writing" means signed by each applicant personallyor by an authorized corporate representative or, if sent by e-mail, with aqualified electronic signature or, if sent by SWIFT, with Message Type MT598 orType MT599, whereby it is essential to state "HV RBI" in field 20 and"ISIN AT0000606306" in field 77E or 79 in the text.A proposed resolution and a statement specifying the reasons for the proposalmust accompany each requested agenda item. Each resolution proposal must (also)be submitted in the German language.Proof of shareholder status requires the submission of a deposit certificatepursuant to sec. 10a of the Stock Corporation Act, confirming that theshareholders submitting the request (5% of the share capital) have held theshares continuously for at least three months prior to its submission. Thisdeposit certificate must not be more than seven days old at the time of itssubmission to the Company. Where there are several shareholders holding shareswhich only equal the required 5% of the share capital when taken together, or inthe case of more than one deposit certificate for shares which only equal therequired 5% when taken together, the deposit certificates must refer to the sameeffective date. With respect to the other requirements related to depositcertificates, reference is made to the information under Section C.Proposals for resolutionsShareholders whose shares equal individually or in aggregate 1% of the sharecapital of the Company may submit to the Company proposals for resolutions inrespect of each agenda item together with a statement specifying the reasons forthe proposal and request that these proposals be made available on the Company'swebsite (as recorded in the commerical register) together with the names of therespective shareholders, the accompanying statements of reasons for theproposals and any statements issued by the Management Board or SupervisoryBoard, provided that this request is made in text form and received by theCompany no later than 13 April 2021 either by fax to +43 (0) 1 3750 215-99, bye-mail to anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at [anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at], withthe request attached to the e-mail as a scanned attachment (e.g. pdf), or bymail or courier service to Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Attn. ElisabethKlinger - Group Investor Relations, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austria. Ifdeclarations are required to be made in text form within the meaning of sec. 13para. 2 of the Stock Corporation Act, the declaration must be submitted in adocument or in another manner suitable for permanent reproduction in writtencharacters, the person making the declaration must be named and the conclusionof the declaration must be made recognizable by the reproduction of the signedname or other means.A proposed resolution that has been published on the Company's website pursuantto sec. 110 of the Stock Corporation Act may only be voted on if it is repeatedas a motion at the General Meeting. Each resolution proposal must (also) besubmitted in a German language version.Submission of a deposit certificate pursuant to sec. 10a of the StockCorporation Act which, at the time of its submission to the Company, must not bemore than seven days old, is required as proof of share ownership for thepurposes of exercising these shareholder rights. Where there are severalshareholders holding shares which only equal the required 1% of the sharecapital when taken together, or in the case of more than one deposit certificatefor shares which only equal the required 1% when taken together, all depositcertificates must refer to the same effective date. With respect to the otherrequirements related to deposit certificates, reference is made to theinformation under Section C.AGM PortalIn the virtual Annual General Meeting of the Company on 22 April 2021, theCompany's AGM portal will be available to shareholders for the exercise ofvoting rights and other shareholder rights. The AGM portal will be accessible onthe Company's website as of the record date (12 April 2021, 12 p.m. (CEST)).The AGM portal enables registered shareholders to:* Participate in the Annual General Meeting by means of an acoustic and opticalconnection in real time* Exercise their voting rights* Submit a motion for a resolution* Raise an objection* Exercise the right to information* Authorize a representative or a special proxyFurther information on participation through the AGM portal can be found in theParticipation Information, which will be available as from 1 April 2021 on theCompany's website.Right to informationPursuant to sec. 118 of the Stock Corporation Act, information regarding theaffairs of the Company must be provided to each shareholder at the GeneralMeeting upon request insofar as the information is necessary for the properassessment of an item on the agenda.The information must comply with the principles of conscientious and accurateaccounting. The information request may be refused if, according to reasonablebusiness judgment, it is likely to cause a substantial disadvantage to theCompany or an affiliated company or if its disclosure would be punishable bylaw. A request for information may also be refused if the information wascontinuously available on the Company's website in the form of questions andanswers for at least seven days prior to the beginning of the General Meeting.The reason for the refusal to provide information must be given.Every shareholder can exercise his/her right to information and to speak duringthe Annual General Meeting through the AGM portal and may ask questions bytelephone in real time during the Annual General Meeting.A prerequisite for the exercise of the shareholders' right to information isproof of the right to participate (section C. of the convening notice).Each shareholder is also invited to send his/her questions directly to theCompany before the Annual General Meeting by e-mail toanmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at [anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at]. In order toidentify shareholders, at the same time as questions are submitted informationmust be provided with regard to full name, date of birth or commercial registernumber (only for legal entities), the securities account number and the name ofthe credit institution maintaining the securities account, along with a copy ofthe signature (or other means of identification). Shareholders may use thequestion form available on the Company's website, which contains theaforementioned information for identification. The Company reserves the right tonot answer questions that cannot be assigned to a shareholder.To preserve the economy of the meeting, questions requiring longer preparationcan be sent to the above e-mail address in good time before the Annual GeneralMeeting.Please note that reasonable time restrictions may be specified by the Chairmanduring the Annual General Meeting.Right to submit motionsEvery shareholder is entitled to submit motions at the Annual General Meetingfor each item on the agenda (sec. 119 Stock Corporation Act).The point in time until which it is possible to submit a motion via the AGMportal will be determined by the Chairman during the virtual Annual GeneralMeeting and announced in good time.Further details on exercising these shareholder rights through the AGM portalcan be found in the Participation Information, which can be accessed on theCompany's website.E. REPRESENTATION BY PROXY AND SPECIAL PROXIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH SEC. 3 PARA. 4COVID-19 COMPANY LAW ORDINANCEThe proxy must be granted to a specific person (either a natural person or alegal entity) in text form. More than one person can be authorized. If ashareholder has granted a proxy to the bank where he/she has deposited his/hershares, it is sufficient for the bank to provide the Company with a declarationthat it has been granted a proxy, in addition to submitting the depositcertificate. For the transmission of such declarations sec. 10a para. 3 of theStock Corporation Act shall apply mutatis mutandis.Unless the proxy authorization is submitted through the AGM portal, it must bereceived by the Company at one of the addresses listed below no later than 21April 2021 at04:00 p.m. (CEST):by fax: +43 (0) 1 3750 215-99,by e-mail: anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at [anmeldung.rbi@anmeldestelle.at],with the proxy authorization attached to the e-mail (e.g. pdf),by SWIFT: RZBAATWWXXX,Message Type MT598 or MT599; enter "HV RBI" in field 20 and "ISIN AT0000606306"in field 77E or 79, orby mail or courier service: Raiffeisen Bank International AGc/o Link Market Services GmbH, Siebensterngasse 32-34, 1070 ViennaAs a special service, a representative of the Austrian Shareholder Association,(Interessenverband für Anleger) Feldmühlgasse 22, 1130 Vienna, Austria, will beavailable to shareholders as an independent proxy for the exercise of votingrights and other shareholder rights at the Annual General Meeting, but is not aspecial proxy in accordance with sec. 3 para. 4 COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance.If interested, it is possible to contact Dr. Michael Knap directly before theAnnual General Meeting under the mobile phone number: +43 (0)664 2138740 or bye-mail: knap.rbi@anmeldestelle.at [knap.rbi@anmeldestelle.at]. If theindependent Austrian Shareholder Association proxy is granted authorization, theauthorization, as described above, must also be sent to the Company or submittedthrough the AGM portal. In each instance, instructions must be given to theAustrian Shareholder Association for the exercise of the voting right. Withoutsuch explicit instructions, the voting right will not be exercised.A form for granting proxy authorization and one for revocation of proxyauthorization will be sent upon request and are available on the Company'swebsite.The aforementioned provisions for issuing a proxy authorization shall applymutatis mutandis to the revocation of proxies.Further details on representation by proxy and special proxy representatives canbe found in the Participation Information, which can be accessed on theCompany's website.F. INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS ON DATA PROCESSINGRaiffeisen Bank International AG processes the personal data of shareholders ortheir proxies and other persons attending the General Meeting (the"participants"), in particular name, address, date of birth, registration numberof legal entities, securities account number, number of shares, voting cardnumber, e-mail address and where applicable telephone number, on the basis ofthe applicable data protection laws and the Stock Corporation Act in order toenable them to exercise their rights at the General Meeting.Raiffeisen Bank International AG receives this data from sources includingdepositary credit institutions (deposit certificates) or from the participantsthemselves when registering for the General Meeting, when requesting accessdetails and/or appointing proxies and from input to the AGM portal. Inprinciple, participants are obliged to provide Raiffeisen Bank International AGwith the necessary information. The processing of participants´ personal data isnecessary for participation in the General Meeting and for its properpreparation, execution and related activities following the General Meeting.Service providers and data processors commissioned by Raiffeisen BankInternational AG for the purpose of organizing the General Meeting (including inparticular IT as well as back office service providers such as Link MarketServices GmbH, Siebensterngasse 32-34, 1070 Vienna) receive from Raiffeisen BankInternational AG only those personal data which are necessary for the executionof the service commissioned and process these data solely in accordance withRaiffeisen Bank International AG's instructions. In compliance with its legalobligations, Raiffeisen Bank International AG also passes on the personal dataof shareholders and their proxies to public authorities such as the commercialregister or Financial Market Authority.The data of the participants will be anonymized or deleted after the end of therespective applicable legal periods.All participants have the right to information, correction, deletion orrestriction of the processing of personal data concerning them, the right ofobjection to the processing and the right to data portability in accordance withthe conditions of data protection law.Participants can exercise these rights with respect to Raiffeisen BankInternational AG free of charge using the following contact details:Raiffeisen Bank International AGGroup Data Privacy OfficeAm Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austriadatenschutz@rbinternational.com [datenschutz@rbinternational.com]+43 (0)1 71 707-8603Further information on data protection can be found on the Company's website.G. TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTSAt the time the convocation notice for the General Meeting was issued, the sharecapital of the Company was EUR 1,003,265,844.05, divided into 328,939,621ordinary bearer shares carrying voting rights (no-par value shares). Each shareconfers the right to one vote. As of the effective date the Company and itssubsidiaries held 429,920 own shares. The Company has no rights from theseshares; shares owned by the Company and its subsidiaries do not confer anyvoting rights.As of the effective date the total number of shares which grant the holder theright to participate at the General Meeting and carry voting rights amounted to328,617,417. 