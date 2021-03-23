 

DGAP-DD Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2021 / 12:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: William
Last name(s): Valle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: ADR (American Depositary Receipt)

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.595 USD 4354.81 USD
36.60 USD 22069.80 USD
36.605 USD 1134.76 USD
36.61 USD 50009.26 USD
36.615 USD 50199.17 USD
36.62 USD 75840.02 USD
36.625 USD 31387.63 USD
36.63 USD 52454.16 USD
36.635 USD 8242.88 USD
36.64 USD 21068.00 USD
36.645 USD 3664.50 USD
36.66 USD 3666.00 USD
